So far, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first NFL Draft looks bad

When Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded the 12th pick in the NFL Draft to the Detroit Lions, he probably had no idea wide receiver Jameson Williams would be in line to make his NFL debut against the Vikings on Dec. 11.

Lo and behold, that’s precisely the scenario Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings are facing as Lions head Coach Dan Campbell intimated Monday that Williams could return from rehabbing the torn ACL he suffered in the college football national championship game in January just in time for the Vikings in Week 14.

