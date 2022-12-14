So-called expert golf tips for this week

JIMMY EMANUEL – Golf Australia Deputy & Digital Editor

The tipping year has finally come to an end. No more sitting by the laptop Awaiting the wee hour of the morning email from Mark Hayes that explains the dribble he produces here each week, or sending Rod Morri a reminder on top of the reminder. As the man who signs my pay check, BJ is the perfect tipster.

So with one last tip, I am giving my lock of the year in Mauritius!

I have been on him the last two weeks and he has paid back with top-10s but this is the tournament where DEAN BURMESTER gets the chocolates.

Not only is he clearly in form, but the South African is officially attached to Mont Choisy Le golf … whatever that means.

I am assuming it means he has played the course more than others and might even spend the holiday break at the joint counting the Mauritian Rupees he is going to the bank this week.

Go well Burmy! And a happy holiday to you tipping devotees!

Sportsbet odds: $7

Rod Morri – Golf Australia Magazine contributor and The Thing About Golf podcast host

While it will likely fall on deaf ears I want to take this opportunity to point out to my colleagues that there is nothing funny about golf tipping. Even if it’s the last tournament of the year, it’s a deadly serious business. And I have nothing funny to say. So there’s two reasons not to be making jokes.

That aside, this would be a good week to cheer for the story and the best story this week would be NICOLAS COLSAERTS winning. If you heard him recently on The Thing About Golf with John Huggan you’ll agree. And if you didn’t listen you should HERE.

Sportsbet odds: $151

Mark Hayes – Man About Golf It’s probably just me these days, but I loved it when Roy and HG searched during the coverage for the meaning of Greco-Roman wrestling in the 2000 Olympics. They said there were Hidden tablets in Archaeological digs that helped them “explain” the sport’s nuances. Well here I am wondering why international golf tournaments are still being played as Santa is loading up the sleigh. Mercifully, Jimmy has spared us whatever nonsense is being conducted in the USA, but yet we are somehow searching for a form guide at the traditional home of pre-Festivus golf, Mauritius. Thankfully, I’ve made a Roy and HG-style breakthrough in what is my feature group on days one and two. GUDMUNDUR KRISTJANSSON is not only my tip for this prized event, but his name is the clue I’ve been looking for. Translated from ancient Danish, it means “For God’s Sake Go Home Christian Son”. Yep, trust me. I’m fluent in ancient Danish. It’s his – and my – advice to all the weary touring pros and tipsters Desperately looking to reacquaint themselves with long-lost families. Besides, I don’t think anyone wants my take on his playing partner Neil Schietekat in Afrikaans, even though Larry Canning would probably enjoy it. So go well, Gudmundur, and more importantly to all those who I’ve probably bored with my nonsense this year, have a happy Festivus. Sportsbet odds: $501