Snubbed?! Tariq Woolen fails to make NFL All-Pro Team
Earlier this week the NFL released the first ever Players’ All-Pro Team, and the Lone Seattle Seahawks player to make it onto the roster was kicker Jason Myers. The traditional Associated Press version of the All-Pro First- and Second-Teams are out, and there are no Seahawks to be found.
There are 50 Associated Press Voters and the points system is based on first- and second-place votes. A first-place vote is worth 3 points, while a single point is awarded for a second-place vote. The Seahawks who received votes were linebacker Jordyn Brooks, safeties Quandre Diggs and Ryan Neal, special teams standout Nick Bellore, punter Michael Dickson, kicker Jason Myers, and cornerback Tariq Woolen, who really got a raw deal by not even coming close to an All -Pro team.
One former Seahawks star who did make an All-Pro team is Bobby Wagner, who’s on the Second-Team alongside CJ Mosley and Demario Davis.
Here’s the breakdown of who got in and who didn’t:
First-Team Offense
Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle: Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard: Zack Martin, Dallas
Center: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
First-Team Defense
Edge Rushers: Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen: Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers: Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
First-Team Special Teams
Placekicker: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner: Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner: Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer: Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
Second-Team Offense
Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back: Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End: George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers: AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
Second-Team Defense
Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans
Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
Second-Team Special Teams
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter: Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner: Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner: Calif. Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer: George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper: Nick Moore, Baltimore
The other playoff team without an All-Pro selection is the Jacksonville Jaguars. You can see the full voting breakdown here.