SNP Councilor joins campaign to make Scottish literature accessible to blind and partially sighted people

A LOCAL Councilor has joined a campaign to make Scottish literature accessible to blind and partially-sighted people.

Cllr Jérémie Fernandes is urging the Scottish Government to meet with Publishers to make Scottish literature accessible to blind and partially-sighted people.

Cllr Jérémie Fernandes (SNP), a qualified librarian, has written to the Culture Minister Neil Gray and the Equalities Minister Christina McKelvie to find solutions to diversify the range of Scottish literature accessible to people with sight loss.

Cllr Fernandes has encouraged the Scottish Government to meet with publishers to improve the number of Scottish titles available to people with sight loss.

“Public libraries have always been at the forefront of accessibility for all, and libraries across Scotland have worked hard to improve their offer in terms of resources available to blind people,” Cllr Fernandes said.

“However, there are simply not enough accessible publications.

“Publishers are Reluctant to regionalize their offer because it is not cost-effective. Audiobooks are great, but only the best-selling authors get published in that format. It’s fine if you like Val McDermid or Stuart McBride, not so much if you like the works of Moira Burgess or Sheena Blackhall.

“There are almost 200,000 people with significant sight loss in Scotland, and this number is set to double by 2031 as a result of our aging population.

“It is a great shame that a big part of the amazing Scottish literature, poetry and culture is not accessible to them.”

