SNOWBIRD FOLLIES Opens At Music & Arts Community Center

See photos from the opening night of the new show, Snowbird Follies at Music & Arts Community Center.

Don’t miss your chance to get into Holiday mood with this feel good musical, it will bring a smile to your face and have you swaying in your seats!

Nomads from the North have been flocking to the Sunshine state for well over 100 years. Come enjoy a Whimsical musical yuletide celebration with a winking nod to Fort Myers’ original snowbirds, Thomas Edison and Henry Ford.

From “Boogie Woogie Santa Claus” to “White Christmas”, this revue is a playful journey through decades of holiday favorites, sprinkled with local history.