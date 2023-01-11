Snow to Conduct Search for New Head Soccer Coach Following Long’s Departure

Charles Long Head Coach of the men’s and Women’s soccer teams, has decided to step away from the programs to accept a position as the Women’s soccer head Coach at Eastern Arizona College, the Snow College Athletic Department announced Wednesday.

Long took over both programs in April 2020. In his three seasons at the helm, he has led the men’s team to a 33-14-1 overall record and a 23-7-1 mark within Scenic West Athletic Conference play. Under his direction, the men defeated No. 1 Salt Lake Community College 3-2 to win the Region 18 Tournament Title this past season.

Long has guided the Women’s team to a 41-7-3 overall record and a 28-3-1 mark within SWAC play. The Women’s team won back-to-back regular season SWAC titles in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Badgers recorded a perfect 19-0 record in regular season home games during Long’s tenure as head coach.

Following the 2021 season, Long and his coaching staff received the Staff of the Year award from the NJCAA DI-West for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams, a season in which both programs finished second in Region 18.

Long was named the SWAC Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 13-2-1 overall record during the season. The only two losses came at the hands of Salt Lake Community College. Under Long’s direction, the team won 10 consecutive matches between Sept. 8 and Oct. 27.

“We couldn’t be happier with Coach Long’s contribution to our soccer programs over the years,” Snow College Athletic Director Robert Nielson said. “His Dedication to maintaining the level of Excellence we have come to expect from our soccer programs cannot be overstated. We thank him for his years of service and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”

Long has been hired as the Women’s soccer head coach at Eastern Arizona College. The Gila Monsters will be starting a new program, and Long will be tasked with leading the new program within the NJCAA.

“It has been an honor to serve and impact the lives of the students at Snow College over the past three years.” Coach Long said. “It has been a great chapter in my life, and I look forward to seeing Snow College’s continued success. I thank the administration and the Athletic Department over the years for allowing me the chance to be a part of the programs.”

A Nationwide search for Coach Long’s replacement will begin immediately with the new Coach set to be in place in time for the 2023 season.