Snow in Buffalo gives a winter Wonderland effect for Bengals-Bills

Not that anyone needed another reason to get excited for Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills playoff game, but the weather provided one.

Thick, heavy snowfall in Buffalo made for a classic setting for one of the most anticipated matchups of the NFL season.

Snow wasn’t exactly ideal for either star quarterback, Joe Burrow of the Bengals or Josh Allen of the Bills, but it wasn’t bitterly cold or windy at kickoff. Wind generally affects quarterbacks more than precipitation. It didn’t affect Burrow on the Bengals’ first drive, as he completed all four of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

And who doesn’t like a good snow game? There was a layer of snow on the field as the game kicked off, which made for great television.

“If you wanted something that looks like a playoff game, Jim, this is it right here.” CBS’ Tony Romo told play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz as the game kicked off.

Some of the Greatest games in NFL history, like the Ice Bowl between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in 1967 or the Tuck Rule Game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders, were defined by wintery conditions. Bengals-Bills was a great matchup even in perfect weather. The snow just added to the excitement.