Snow College is Utah’s Winningest Football Program Since 2017

The Snow College Badgers football team has been the winningest college football program in the state of Utah over the past six years. The Badgers have not had a losing season since 2013, which is tied with the University of Utah for the longest such streak.

Over the last six seasons, Snow College has compiled a record of 46-12 for an overall winning percentage of .793. The Badgers have won eight games in four of the six total seasons including a 10-1 record in 2017.

Weber State has the second-highest winning percentage over that time at .736 followed by the University of Utah (.676), Brigham Young University (.610), Utah State University (.583), Utah Tech University (.450), and Southern Utah University (.317).

Snow College has an overall record of 23-5 under the direction of Head Coach Zac Erekson , who was named to the position in November 2020 following a 5-3 season. Erekson has led his team to a National Championship appearance and the 2021 National Junior College Athletics Association semifinal game.

In addition to the National Championship and NJCAA Playoff appearances, the Badgers have appeared in two Bowl games since 2017 including the Graphics Edge Bowl in 2018 and the El Toro Bowl in 2017, a game in which they defeated No. 10 Blinn College 43-41.

Snow College has been ranked within the NJCAA Division I Football Rankings every week since 2017 and was the No. 1-ranked team for five weeks during the 2021 season in which it finished with a record of 7-2. The Badgers have been ranked inside the top five at some point in five out of the last six seasons and have been inside the top 10 in each of the last six seasons.

Snow College also has the best home record among the same group since 2017. The Badgers are 24-3 (.889) inside Terry Foote Stadium over the past six seasons. UU has the second-best home record at 30-5 (.857) followed by Weber (.784), BYU (.677), USU (.618), UTU (.567), and SUU (.429).

Snow College finished the 2022 season with an 8-2 overall record and ended the season as the No. 4 team in the NJCAA postseason poll. The Badgers will kick off their 2023 season when the fall semester begins in August. For additional information on the Snow College Badgers Football Program, visit snowbadgers.com.