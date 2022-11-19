Snow Canyon has preseason No. 1 team, MVP Hamlin – St George News

Region 10 girls’ basketball media day at Nets on Fire, St. George, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Snow Canyon Warriors were the consensus preseason favorite to win Region 10 girls’ basketball Friday at the media day event at Nets on Fire.

They also have the preseason MVP in sophomore Sensation Olivia Hamlin.

“Thanks,” Warriors Coach Dan Roden told St. George News before he and some of the Warriors talked with The Fan Sports Network during media day.

To watch the full stream of the media day event, click on this link.

Going into this year is a little different than last, Roden said.

“We didn’t really know what to expect and kind of exceeded expectations,” he added. “So now it’s just like, you know, we need to take the next step and go from a pretty good team to a better team that can be more disciplined and compete at a higher level. It’s just managing those expectations and what we gotta do to get better.”

The Warriors will have the multi-talented Hamlin to rely on.

Roden said Hamlin has been a scorer her whole life, and he expects her role to grow as a facilitator for the other Warriors.

“Understand when to score and when to distribute, when to get her teammates involved,” Roden said. “She’s just going to go 100 miles an hour because she’s super fast, but when to maybe back it out a little bit and just get a little bit more experience, a little bit better.”

Roden was one of several girls’ coaches at media day who were thrilled to be included. The past events only included previews of the boys’ teams.

“I think it’s cool. These girls work just as hard or harder than the boys. I’ve coached both,” Roden said. “And these girls are in the gym just as much as the boys are. They sacrifice their summers and their Christmas breaks. They are working their tails off. We have some really good basketball players down here.”



Media Day Poll Rankings, Region 10 girls’ basketball:

Snow Canyon Desert Hills Hurricane Cedar Pine View Crimson Cliffs Dixie

Media Day preseason all-Region 10 girls’ basketball:

MVP: Olivia Hamlin, Snow Canyon

1st Team: Kealah Faumuina (Dixie), Hannah Heaton (Desert Hills), Natalie Olsen (Snow Canyon), Addison Crandall (Hurricane), Avery Gustin (Pine View)

2nd Team: Adrian Gubler (Hurricane), Kelly Howard (Snow Canyon), Samiyah Jones (Crimson Cliffs), Annalyse Shimada (Cedar), Ellie Norton (Pine View)

Honorable Mention: Jaide Bundy, Hali Smith, Nizhoni Dominguez, Joey Jensen, Haley Campbell, Jacie Rider, Kiara Hansen, Daytona Horspool, Kaitlyn Andrus, Kasia Davis, Mckenzie Mckone, Fetuao Tapasa

