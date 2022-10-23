Snow Canyon falls to Mountain Crest in title game – St George News

Snow Canyon’s Jolee Irvin appears to put a shot past Mountain Crest’s goalkeeper at the top of the box, but she was ruled offside on the play, during the first half of the 4A state championship, Herriman, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

HERRIMAN — The Snow Canyon High School girls soccer team finished second in the 4A state playoffs, losing the title game to repeat champion Mountain Crest 3-0 on Saturday.

Two nights earlier, Snow Canyon had come from behind to defeat Sky View in the semifinals, 2-1. But like so many other teams this season, the Warriors were unable to score a goal against the Mountain Crest’s tough defense in Saturday’s final. The Mustangs recorded 15 shutouts in 17 wins this season and had not scored upon since August.

Saturday’s title game was played in blustery weather conditions at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Mountain Crest got the jump on Snow Canyon when sophomore Hadli Barrera scored a goal in the first minute of the contest.

About 15 minutes later, Snow Canyon sophomore Jolee Irvin appeared to beat Mountain Crest goalkeeper Hadlee Glenn to the top of the box and kick a shot past her that rolled into the center of the net.

However, the play was nullified when the sideline judge ruled offside, leaving Snow Canyon still behind 1-0.

Late in the first half, Barrera scored again, giving the Mustangs a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Mustangs added one more goal late in the second half off a deflection, while continuing to keep Snow Canyon off the scoreboard for the remainder of the contest.

Snow Canyon head Coach Connor Brown said his team caught an unlucky break in allowing that first goal in the opening minute.

“That’s a tough way to start a championship, especially against a team that doesn’t concede very often,” Brown said.

“Our girls dominated the first half in possession,” Brown added. “We had a majority of the chances, but they got another chance and they took it and props to them.”

“That No. 24 that created their second goal made it happen all by itself,” Brown said of Barrera’s second score. “It was an incredible individual goal.”

Region 10 Champion Snow Canyon, which loses just two Seniors to graduation next spring, finished their remarkable season with a 14-5 overall record.

“I expect to be back here again,” Brown said.

