Snoop Dogg, Stephen Curry boost ‘Let’s Play Ball’ drive for Long Beach’s Boys & Girls Clubs – Press Telegram

After putting in a hard day of going to school, fifth-grader Jeffrey needed to have some fun.

What better way than to go to the Boys & Girls Club gym at the John & Alice Wallace Petrolane Center and play a little basketball?

“It’s my favorite part of the day,” Jeffrey, 10, said last week. “I grab a basketball and play a one-on-one game with my friend. It feels good after being in school all day.” Jeffrey also is looking forward to playing on a team in the B&G Basketball League which is restarting after closing down for two years during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are working hard to get the league starting again in January,” said Terrence Berry, B&G Clubs area director who was a club member himself at Petrolane as a boy growing up in Long Beach. “It’s great to be getting back to some normalcy after the pandemic.”

The B&G Clubs League got a huge boost in August when rap superstar Snoop Dogg and 4-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry helped kids celebrate the unveiling of a refurbished gym at the Petrolane Center in MLK Park.

Snoop Dogg talked to wide-eyed kids about how the court was the same one where he learned how to do layups when he was a boy, whose name then was Calvin Broadus, Jr. “This is the place where I learned how to play basketball and be active in the community,” he said. “It’s where I learned to rap, talk and just be me basically. To come back and see kids trying to be better than we were–that’s what it’s all about.”

Curry told the kids he and Snoop Dogg, with the help of Under Armour, wanted to provide them with “a space where you can enjoy yourself and get lost in the fun, lost in the competition and Invest in yourselves.” After working with the kids in drills and shooting basketballs, Curry said the youngsters were “unbelievable, the best.”

Berry, of the B&G Clubs, said he is focusing on kids in elementary and middle school grades to get the league started again.

“The league is important because it brings families together cheering on their team,” Berry said. It helps give the kids a sense of belonging in learning about teamwork and competing together.”

Jeffrey is just one of thousands of kids who benefit from the B&G Clubs Athletic programs every year, keeping them off the Streets by participating in healthy activities. And, for that, the youth organization needs balls, not only for basketball but for soccer, football, baseball, volleyball, dodgeball and kickball.

That’s why the Press-Telegram has launched its fifth annual “Let’s Play Ball” drive with its sister publication, the Grunion Gazette, asking Readers to Donate new balls and money for the clubs’ sports, fitness and Recreation programs. The goal is to provide 2,800 balls by the drive’s deadline, Dec. 12.

The B&G Clubs of Long Beach serve more than 2,500 youngsters from ages 6 to 18 every year across 13 sites throughout the city.

For the B&G Clubs basketball league, Berry said they are working on selecting teams in three age categories: 6-8; 8-10 and 10-13.

Berry thanked Under Armour, Curry Brand and Snoop Dogg for their collaborative involvement in helping kids. Snoop Dogg is helping now with providing coaches for the kids and community building. “We are so grateful for everything they’ve done to help our kids,” he said.

Don Rodriguez, B&G Clubs CEO, said, “Sports are such an important part of our programming as it teaches teamwork, motor skills and confidence. Having these kids get gifts from their community shows them how much that Long Beach cares about them.”

You can help by donating basketballs and other sports balls that are badly needed for the kids to enjoy.

You may drop off new sports balls at the following locations:

Big 5 Sporting Goods: 4780 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach; and 5247 Lakewood Blvd., Lakewood, during store hours. Big 5 will provide 25% off any regularly priced sport ball that people buy to donate to the campaign.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach’s main office: 3635 Long Beach Blvd., from 8 am to 6 pm Monday to Friday.

First Bank: 6200 E. Pacific Coast Highway and 4040 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach; and 5195 Lakewood Blvd., in Lakewood.

Phil Trani’s Restaurant: 3490 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach.

Boathouse on the Bay Restaurant: 190 N. Marina Drive, Long Beach.

Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant, 5236 2nd St., Belmont Shore.

If you want to Donate money or purchase balls or other items off the clubs’ Amazon Wish List, Click on bgclublb.org/Joy. For more information, email Kari Cho, vice president of Boys & Girls Clubs marketing and development, at [email protected] or call 562-595-5945.

Thank you in advance for helping kids like Jeffrey and making a difference during this holiday season.