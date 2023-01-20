Snoop Dogg & Pete Davidson named team Captains for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Snoop Dogg is making a comeback to the football field this year for the NFL Pro Bowl Games after performing with Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl Halftime show last year.

Along with former quarterback Peyton Manningthe rapper was named a Captain for this year’s NFL Pro Bowl Games. The rapper and the retired NFL player will represent the AFCand Pete Davidsonwho is also a Captain this year, will represent the NFC with Eli ManningPeyton’s quarterback brother.

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is February 5one week before Super Bowl LVII.

This year’s Pro Bowl is filled with events

The games, also known as the Pro Bowl or National Football League All-Star Gameare an annual NFL event that pits a number of its top players against one another in a variety of football and non-football Athletic competitions.

The competition on February 5 will consist of four tests: Kick Tac Toe, Gridiron Gauntlet, Move the Chain, and Best Catch presented by Uber Eats. Participants will display their best pigskin reception skills during Best Catch.

The 2023 Super Bowl will broadcast on Sunday, February 15. The Apple Music Halftime Show is scheduled to feature a performance by Rihanna.