Snohomish County wants feedback on the Future of Arts and Culture project

Snohomish County is seeking input through Dec. 31, 2022 on Preferences for arts and culture experiences, activities and community spaces to support economic growth opportunities across the county.

Residents, cultural workers, businesses and those who are interested in Snohomish County arts and culture are urged to weigh in through two brief project surveys at https://bit.ly/SnoCoArtsFutures.

“Dramatic declines in the county arts and culture sector employment started in 2018 and worsened during the pandemic,” said Snohomish County Arts Commission Vice Chair Kari Johnson, an Advisor to the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC) Arts and Culture Economic Recovery Strategy. “That is significant because, on average, sales multipliers in the arts and culture industry can be higher than that of manufacturing, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting.”

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Snohomish County Council voted unanimously to eliminate a maximum dollar amount for projects subject to a 1% contribution to the Arts Fund, amending Chapter 2.95 in the Snohomish County Code. The change will increase resources for county arts programs.

“Local arts and cultural institutions tell the stories of who we are,” said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Our quality of life and economy across the Pacific Northwest are strengthened by our arts and culture community.”

Economic development firm Better City is engaged for the Futures Project, with support from Snohomish County’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and long-range planning staff. Phase one will analyze sector strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. The resulting 2023 report will aid in shaping policies in the county’s Comprehensive Plan and the Futures Project phase two sector opportunity road mapping.