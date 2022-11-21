Snedeker, TN Golf Foundation Donates $55K to Nashville Christian School | People

Brandt Snedeker enjoys giving back to the community.

Snedeker and the Tennessee Golf Foundation did just that on Wednesday, presenting Nashville Christian School with $55,000 in funds for a golf practice facility.

NCS, Tennessee School for the Blind and local junior golf programs will use the facility.

“This is why I have a foundation; this is why we have a tournament here in town,” Snedeker said of the Simmons Bank Open. “It’s just finding ways to kind of give back to the community.”

The Snedeker Foundation’s main goal is to help kids from Middle Tennessee.

“Obviously, having Nashville School for the Blind kids who are going through a hard time, being able to introduce them to the game of golf,” Snedeker said. “Being able to build this facility for them so they can come out just once or twice a week to introduce them to the game.”

NCS Golfers will also use the facility to practice.

Snedeker, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour, is sidelined by a sternum injury.

He played at Montgomery Bell Academy and Vanderbilt before turning pro.

“I’m on the injured reserve right now, so I’m going to be out for a little while,” Snedeker said. “I’m going to have some surgery in the next week or two. Hopefully, by late spring I’ll be back on the tour playing.”

The practice facility will include a putting/chipping green and nets for full swings of all golf clubs.

Chad NeSmith, who has won multiple US Blind Golf Association Championships, believes access to the facility will be a priceless opportunity for Tennessee School for the Blind golfers.

NeSmith found golf after he could no longer play football or basketball as a teenager.

“Let me tell you something, this is the Greatest game that there’s ever been,” NeSmith said, his voice cracking with emotion. “It saved my life from depression. I know it can for others, so again, I am so thankful that this thing is gonna happen. Disability doesn’t mean you can’t do it.”