“Sneak Dissing at Its Best”: NBA Fans Suspect a Sly Dig at Lakers After LeBron James’ Comments About ‘Transcendent Franchise Player’ Aaron Rodgers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off a win against the Brooklyn Nets. It was an impressive win for the Lakers as the team played without LeBron. It was a big win since the Lakers came off a five-game losing streak before that. But it looks like James was taking shots at the Lakers franchise while talking about another sport and player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On one of the recent episodes of ‘The Shop’, LeBron James sat down with a set of athletes, friends, and celebrities for another discussion among the group. And James may have just slyly taken a dig at the Los Angeles Lakers, indirectly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

LBJ taking shots at his own franchise

While talking about NFL QB Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, LeBron said, “If you have a transcendent franchise player like Aaron Rodgers, why won’t you surround that when you got the Picks to maximize what you do.”

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) gestures in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Even the guests got the hint, as LeBron was immediately hit with a, “Are we talking about football or are we talking about basketball?” from one of the guests on the show. And it wasn’t just the guests who got the apparent hint but fans as well.

One fan went onto Twitter to comment on James’ take on Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. They tweeted, “Sneak dissing at its best.” Another fan chimed in as well and commented, “He’s trying to ruin the Packers just like he did the Lakers wow.”

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

LeBron James had just signed a $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2024-25 season. And the Lakers have arguably always made sure that James gets what he wants to get to help him on the floor.

LeBron James and his history of needing another star player

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That has been the case for ‘King James’ for the majority of his career. As good as LeBron is, he has seemingly always needed a star player to share the court with. Fans may remember that James requiring a point guard during his last Cleveland Cavaliers stint was highlighted to quite an extent.

The four-time NBA Champion constantly pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers’ front office into signing a reliable point guard. Someone who could take the ball-handling responsibilities and run the offense which would take some load off of James.

Watch This Story – Magic Johnson drops the hammer on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as LeBron James nears iconic NBA scoring record

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Lakers are currently 3-10 so far this season. LeBron James has an All-Star big man in Anthony Davis playing alongside him and he also has a former MVP in Russell Westbrook, who is currently leading the team’s second unit and coming off the bench.

What did you make of James’ comments on Rodgers? Let us know in the comments below.