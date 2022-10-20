SNAPSHOT: Remsen Central School kicked off Pink Out soccer games

In Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the soccer teams at Remsen Central School kicked off its Pink Out soccer games against breast cancer at their games starting Oct. 4. Between shirt sales and a 50/50, the teams raised over $1,000 to donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, and their donation will be quadrupled. Pictured above are members of the boys varsity soccer team, from left: In front, Hayden White, Grady Helmer, Ean Piaschyk, Matthew Murphy, Colby Aiello, Kyrian Hall, and Ben Becker. In back, Alex Carnright, Casey Gates, Brian Secor, Jaden Prosser, Dylan Jones, Owen Long, Tucker Hollenbeck, Zach Helmer, Taylor Hollenbeck, and Coach Sean Hamlin.

(Photo submitted)