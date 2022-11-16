SNACKTIME headlining first show at Theater of The Living Arts in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Born out of the Pandemic and famous for playing the Streets to bring Joy to people when music venues shut down, the Philadelphia-based band SNACKTIME has big news.

The much-loved brass-heavy band is about to headline their very first show.

This Friday night, SNACKTIME is headlining South Street’s legendary Theater of Living Arts.

Some members of the seven-piece band were born and raised here. They call this moment absolutely epic.

Right now they’re busy getting ready for their biggest venue and biggest crowd yet.

“We’ve been getting together a bunch of music and practicing really hard to make sure that we can put on a performance just as big as the TLA is,” says trombone player Michael Spearman.

“We will bring out new original music and some old covers that we haven’t played in a long time,” says co-founder Sam Gellerstein. “We have a nice long hour-and-a-half set.”

Since they came onto the scene in 2020, SNACKTIME has played shows all over the city. They released a studio album and recorded music videos, and now they’re the headliner.

They say Friday’s show is a party that will no doubt “represent the beating heart of Philadelphia and all the love and grit that flows through the city’s veins.”

“Get ready to funk,” says co-band leader Ben Stocker. “Get ready to dance.”

“The city will never be the same after this performance,” Gellerstein laughs.

“People are going to talk about Philadelphia before the show and then Philadelphia after this show,” says trumpet and tambourine player Eric Sherman. “It’s going to be crazy.”

Snacktime’s highly-anticipated headlining debut at TLA is this Friday, November 18.

Doors will open at 7 pm

Click here for details.