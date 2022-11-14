Smyrna Beach captures Florida 6A volleyball state crown

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – The Barracudas are bringing home a trophy. New Smyrna Beach won its first volleyball state championship Sunday evening after edging Viera, 3-2, in five grueling sets at the FHSAA Class 6A Final at Polk State College.

“We have a team packed full of amazing players. So we knew that this year was it,” New Smyrna junior setter Alyssa Kornegay said.

New Smyrna Beach players chomp down on their medals and pose around the Trophy after winning the Class 6A volleyball state Championship at the FHSAA Finals on Sunday at Polk State College. Photo by Bill Kemp

After a back-and-forth battle for four sets, New Smyrna pulled out the win in the fifth set in dramatic fashion, 16-14.

“We are so excited we survived that match,” New Smyrna first-year head Coach Alvaro Sanchez said. “Hats off to Viera, they are an amazing team and they pushed us to the limits.

Sanchez said he had confidence in his players – a team that only lost one first set to Gainesville on Oct. 20 – and he made no adjustments for the fifth. New Smyrna entered the final only dropping 12 sets all season.

New Smyrna Beach senior Maddie Peterson smiles after being fitted with her state championship medal after winning the Class 6A volleyball state championship match at the FHSAA Finals on Sunday at Polk State College. Photo by Bill Kemp

“I didn’t try to out-coach myself. We went with what we have been doing all year. I spun the dial (earlier) and tried to get different match-ups but I think at the end of the day, we did what worked for us.”

We had lost a third set to Gulf Breeze but we finished on a run that kind of brought us back into our rhythm, and that is kind of what happened tonight. We lost that set, but we made a huge run at the end to bring it to 25-19. As soon as I saw that, I knew the fifth set was going to be ours.”

Sophomore reserve player Gracie Newell knocked down the final 16th point on a block to seal the state championship. Her Coach called her “the X-factor” all night as she recorded four blocks, including the game-winner off her forearm.

“It felt great,” Newell said. “I just wanted it really bad. I didn’t know what happened and then I saw (my block) hit their side. Everyone just tackled me and I couldn’t stand up at the end. I couldn’t even comprehend it.”

Maddie Peterson was Relentless for New Smyrna, recording 25 Kills and 18 digs while Jaylynn Brown was solid with 16 Kills and 10 digs.

New Smyrna Beach players mob each other after winning the Class 6A volleyball state championship at the FHSAA Finals on Sunday at Polk State College. Photo by Bill Kemp

“I thought the stress was higher after that first set,” Peterson said. “I was really proud of us in that second and third set.”

Viera won the first set 25-23 and then New Smyrna seized momentum taking the next two, 25-15 and 25-18.

“We kind of settled down and got back to our identity and the things that make us successful in sets two and three, and that is really what is the difference,” Sanchez said. “We were a little rattled in the first set, but we had a strong commitment to our serve-and-pass game. We think the disparity in two and three was because we focused on our serving and passing.”

Viera didn’t buckle and battled back to win the fourth set 25-19 and then settled in on defense for the fifth-and-deciding set.

“We just wanted to have a defensive mindset towards the end,” Viera Coach Sarah Wayne said. “We just talked about being true to ourselves and our game. We managed runs of points really well. When we serve really, really well it is tough for other teams, and I thought that was the difference in (the second and third) games.”

Viera was led by Mak Carter with 12 kills, three aces and four digs. Sophia Jones added 10 kills, two aces and two blocks. Sydney Williams had 11 digs, seven kills and five blocks.

Viera junior setter Mallory Merz makes a Sensational save against New Smyrna Beach during the Class 6A volleyball state Championship match at the FHSAA Finals on Sunday at Polk State College. Photo by Bill Kemp

Viera senior Mak Carter has her shot blocked by New Smyrna Beach front-line players Hannah Zona (10) and Jalynn Brown (13) during the Class 6A volleyball state Championship match at the FHSAA Finals on Sunday at Polk State College. Photo by Bill Kemp