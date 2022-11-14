Smyrna Beach captures Florida 6A volleyball state crown

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA – The Barracudas are bringing home a trophy. New Smyrna Beach won its first volleyball state championship Sunday evening after edging Viera, 3-2, in five grueling sets at the FHSAA Class 6A Final at Polk State College.

“We have a team packed full of amazing players. So we knew that this year was it,” New Smyrna junior setter Alyssa Kornegay said.

New Smyrna Beach players chomp down on their medals and pose around the Trophy after winning the Class 6A volleyball state Championship at the FHSAA Finals on Sunday at Polk State College.

