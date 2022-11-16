SMU vs. Tulane prediction, odds, spread: 2022 Week 12 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The Tulane Green Wave can move one step closer to qualifying for the American Athletic Conference Championship game when they host the SMU Mustangs in a key matchup on Thursday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Green Wave (8-2, 5-1 in AAC) sits in a three-way tie for first in the conference standings. They can clinch a spot in the title game by winning their last two games – against SMU and at Cincinnati. Meanwhile, the Mustangs (6-4, 4-2) are tied for fourth in the AAC and need a win on Thursday to stay alive to make the conference championship game.

Kickoff is 7:30 pm ET. The Green Wave are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65. Before you make any SMU vs. Tulane picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed the model has seen huge returns.

Now the model has Dialed in on Tulane vs. SMU and just Revealed its coveted Picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of the model’s college football picks. Now, here are the college football odds and betting lines for SMU vs. Tulane:

Tulane vs. SMU spread: Green Wave -3.5

Tulane vs. SMU Over/Under: 65 points

Tulane vs. SMU money line: Green Wave -165, Mustangs +140

TUL: The Green Wave rank 13th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (175.5)

SMU: Rashee Rice leads the Nation in receiving yards per game (116.7)

Tulane vs. SMU picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Tulane Green Wave vs. SMU Mustangs

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has a defense to slow the Mustangs’ passing game. The Green Wave lead the conference and rank 13th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (175.5). Last week, the Green Wave gave up just 132 passing yards to No. 22 UCF.

In addition, Tulane faces an SMU defense that has struggled this season. The Mustangs give up 446.0 total yards per game, which ranks 10th in the AAC and 119th in the country. Two weeks ago, they were gashed for 710 yards by Houston, the fifth most by any team in any game this season.

Why SMU can cover

SMU has the country’s most productive receiver in Rashee Rice. The 6-foot-2 senior from North Richland Hills, Texas, leads the nation in receiving yards per game (116.7) and ranks fifth in receptions per game (7.7). He has five receiving touchdowns combined over the last three games.

In addition, the Mustangs face a Tulane defense that has struggled getting to the quarterback. The Green Wave average just 1.4 sacks per game, which is 117th in the nation. They did not register a sack in last week’s loss to UCF.

How to make Tulane vs. SMU Picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 71 points. It also has generated an against-the-spread pick that has all of the value. You can only see the model’s SMU vs. Tulane pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulane vs. SMU? And which side has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the SMU vs. Tulane spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,000 on top-rated Picks the last six years, and find out.