SMU vs. Tulane prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 12 college football picks, best bets from proven model

The SMU Mustangs will try to stay alive to make the American Athletic Conference Championship game when they hit the road to face the Tulane Green Wave in a key AAC game on Thursday at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. The Mustangs (6-4, 4-2 in AAC) are tied for fourth in the AAC and would be eliminated from consideration for the Championship game with a loss to Tulane. The Mustangs enter Thursday’s game on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile the Green Wave (8-2, 5-1) control their own destiny. With two wins in their last two games, they will clinch their spot in the Dec. 3 games.

Kickoff is 7:30 pm ET. The Green Wave are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. SMU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 65.

Tulane vs. SMU spread: Green Wave -3.5

Tulane vs. SMU over/under: 65 points

Tulane vs. SMU money line: Green Wave -170, Mustangs +143

TUL: The Green Wave rank 13th in the country in passing yards allowed per game (175.5)

SMU: Rashee Rice leads the Nation in receiving yards per game (116.7)

Featured Game | Tulane Green Wave vs. SMU Mustangs

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane has a prolific tackler in Dorian Williams. The 6-foot-2 senior from Indian Land, SC, leads the conference and ranks 11th in the country in solo tackles per game (5.5). Over the last three games he has 38 tackles, including 21 solo, three sacks and one forced fumble.

In addition, the Green Wave faces an SMU defense that has struggled to stop the run this season. The Mustangs give up 197.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the 11-team AAC and 117th in the country. Two games ago they allowed Houston to rush for 182 yards on 17 just carries (10.7 yards per attempt).

Why SMU can cover

SMU has the country’s most productive receiver in Rashee Rice. The 6-foot-2 senior from North Richland Hills, Texas, leads the nation in receiving yards per game (116.7) and ranks fifth in receptions per game (7.7). He has five receiving touchdowns combined over the last three games.

In addition, the Mustangs face a Tulane defense that has struggled getting to the quarterback. The Green Wave average just 1.4 sacks per game, which is 117th in the nation. They did not register a sack in last week’s loss to UCF.

