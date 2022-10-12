SMU men’s basketball looks to shake outside perception of preseason rankings

UNIVERSITY PARK – SMU men’s basketball Coach Rob Lanier likes to say that each basketball team has its own life span.

“This particular group is only going to be together once,” Lanier said.

Each team has a beginning and an end, and now Lanier and the Mustangs know where they will start – at least in terms of outside perception.

The Mustangs were picked to finish seventh in the American Athletic Conference preseason poll, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Houston was picked to finish first, almost unanimously. Memphis received one first-place vote.

The life of this year’s Mustangs team – to use Lanier’s thinking – is a lot different than the one lived last year. The Mustangs made it a goal to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017, but a 24-9 record and a trip to the conference tournament semifinals wasn’t good enough in the eyes of the selection committee.

SMU was the third team left out of the NCAA Tournament field. The Mustangs then lost at home in the second round of the NIT Tournament against Washington State.

Former head coach Tim Jankovich retired in the offseason, opening the door for Lanier, whom SMU hired from Georgia State. Lanier brought a lot of staff with him from Georgia State. They said that provided “synergy” for the offseason, allowing a trickle-down effect to a group of players that were also dealing with a lot of change.

For the six SMU returners, they had a new Coach to learn from – one that insists his team will guard defensively from one end of the court to the other.

“Yeah, we run a lot,” said sophomore Zhuric Phelps, expected to be one player that takes over for reigning American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Kendric Davis, who is now at Memphis. “But that’s what’s going to get us over the hump.”

And for the other nine newcomers, they not only had to learn a new Coach – even Lanier’s son, Emory, who transferred in from Davidson and has never played for his father – but a new school.

The Mustangs added a lot of talent via the transfer portal, including former Rockwall star Samuell Williamson, who transferred in from Louisville. The 6-7 former McDonald’s All-American spent three years playing for the Cardinals. He averaged a high of 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds during his sophomore season.

Lanier said Williamson could be a versatile weapon for the Mustangs this season, including acting as the team’s primary ball handler on occasion.

“He’s a really gifted player and we think we struck gold there,” Lanier said of Williamson. “He’s just scratching the surface right now.”

Iowa State 7-foot transfer Xavier Foster, former Alabama forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton and Washington State transfer Jefferson Koulibaly – someone who could also play point guard – are other transfers who could make an immediate impact.

“I want to do something with this group,” Lanier said, “and we’ve got a lot of ingredients. We’re just not there yet, but nobody’s there right now.”

The Mustangs, meanwhile, will start near the back of the conference in terms of outside perception. It’s actually one spot better than what SMU senior guard Zach Nutall predicted a day before at SMU’s media day.

“Y’all are going to pick us eighth,” he said, “and that’s no surprise to us. … I think we’re counted out. And it’s no motivation. We’ve already been motivated.”

AAC Preseason Coaches Poll

Rank Team (First-place votes) Points 1 Houston (10) 100 2 Memphis (1) 87 3 Cincinnati 82 4 Tulane 74 5 Temple 66 6 UCF 51 7 SMU 43 8 Wichita State 35 9 South Florida 33 10 Tulsa 21 11 East Carolina 13

