SMSU Golf wins Tipsinah Mounds Invite | News, Sports, Jobs

ELBOW LAKE – The Southwest Minnesota State University Women’s golf team carded a score of 308 on Sunday for a two-round total of 60-over-par 620 to place first at the three-team Tipsinah Mounds Invite held at the par-70 Tipsinah Mounds Golf Course.

SMSU’s Courtni Frank put together the low-round of the day on Sunday with a career-low 2-over 72 to finish second overall with a 12-over 152. Frank closed the final round with one birdie and 14 pars.

Danielle Podoll recorded one birdie and 11 pars on Sunday to shoot 7-over 77 and finish in a tie for third place overall at 16-over 156. Lauryn Driscoll also tied for third place at 16-over 156, following an 8-over 78 on Sunday, which included two birdies and eight pars. Sally Gallagher was the third Mustang to finish at 16-over 156, following an 11-over 81 on Sunday with a round of eight pars. Jacqueline Gossen made six pars on Sunday en route to a 15-over 85 and tied for 12th at 27-over 167.

Four Mustangs played as individuals on the weekend with three finishing in the top 10. Ashley Trongard closed with an 11-over 81 in the final round with nine pars to finish seventh at 21-over 161. Berkley Steffen made one birdie and eight pars to shoot an 8-over 80 on Sunday and place seventh overall at 22-over 162. Natalie Bohnert tied for ninth at 23-over 163, after scoring a career-low 9-over 79 on Sunday with two birdies and five pars. Meghan Pundsack shot a 15-over 85 with a birdie and six pars in the final round to finish 16th at 31-over 171.

SMSU will now turn its attention to its annual EverSpring Inn & Suites Mustang Invite next Saturday and Sunday at the Marshall Golf Club. The 12-team, 36-hole tournament begins on Saturday at 9 am with teams starting on both hole 1 and 10. SMSU’s first tee time is set for 9:48 am off hole 1. Sunday’s final round begins at 9:30 am with a shotgun start.