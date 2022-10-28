SMS English Medium School conducts AICS handball tournament – Shoot the Goal

Media Release

Udupi, Oct 28: SMS English Medium School (CBSE) Brahmavar conducted the AICS handball tournament- Shoot the Goal on October 22 at Brahmavar.

28 teams from 12 schools of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts participated in the tournament.

Sakshath Gowda, National Level Handball player chief guest of the program inaugurated the tournament.

Fr MC Mathai chief guest, in his address emphasized on the importance of sports for a healthy life and asked everyone to uphold the sportive spirit always.

The tournament saw an amazing participation by the students upholding the sportsmanship spirit.

Fr MC Mathai, president of OSC Educational Society was the chief guest for the valedictory function who motivated the young and energetic players and distributed the prizes to the winners.

Anil Rodrigues, general secretary of OSC Educational Society, Alan Rohan Vaz school secretary, and school management committee members were present on the occasion.

Abhilasha S, school principal delivered the welcome speech. Jenitha Lewis and Laveena D’Souza compared the programme. Mary Sophia read out the names of the Prize winners.

Results:

Under 14 girls:

Winner – Lourdes Central School, Bejai, Mangaluru

Runner-up – SMS English Medium School, Brahmavara

Under 14 Boys:

Winner – Trinity Central School, Permapalli

Runner-up – SMS English Medium School, Brahmavara

Under 17 girls:

Winner – SMS English Medium School, Brahmavara

Runner-up – St. Thomas Higher Primary School, Byndoor

Under 17 boys:

Winner – Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavara

Runner-up – SMS English Medium School, Brahmavara

Individual prizes:

Under 14 girls category:

The best Goalie – Clare Pegina D’Souza, Lourdes Central School, Bejai.

The best all rounder – Alisha Angel Lobo, SMS English Medium School, Brahmavar.

Under 14 boys category:

The best Goalie – Anston Fernandes, SMS English Medium School, Brahmavar.

The best all rounder – Ifaaz Imraan, Trinity Central School, Udupi.

Under 17 boys category:

The best Goalie – Pavan P Naik, SMS English Medium School, Brahmavar.

The best all rounder – Shubhanya, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavar.

Under 17 girls category:

The best Goalie- Vaishnavi Shenoy, SMS English Medium School, Brahmavar.

The best All rounder – Rishmith, St. Thomas Residential School, Bydoor.