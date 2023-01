Smithson Valley Offensive lineman Colton Thomasson is listed as 6-foot-8 and 325 pounds.

His size, quickness, strength and footwork enabled him to become one of the most coveted football recruits in the country. Those attributes are the biggest reasons why the Texas A&M signee was selected for Team West in the All-American Bowl, a national high school football all-star game at noon Saturday at the Alamodome.

“It’s an honor,” said Thomasson, who graduated from Smithson Valley in December and is headed to Aggieland for the spring semester. “It was always a goal of mine to make an All-American game, and I got to fulfill it.”

Thomasson is one of two local players participating. Oregon-bound defensive lineman Johnny Bowens of Judson was a midweek addition to the West roster.

The All-American Bowl precedes the San Antonio Sports All-Star Game, at 5 pm at the Alamodome.

Although Thomasson has towered over most of his teammates and opponents, his inclusion in the prestigious game was never a sure thing.

Thomasson began the process of becoming a top Recruit after his sophomore season when he shed 85 pounds and reshaped his body into its present form.

Saturday’s schedule Both games at the Alamodome All-American Bowl:

noon (NBC) San Antonio Sports All-Star Game:

5 p.m. (CW35) Tickets:

$15 general admission. Available at the Alamodome box office and through Ticketmaster. One ticket is good for both games. See MoreCollapse



“I might be more proud of that than anything,” Smithson Valley Coach Larry Hill said. “God gave him the size. Colton decided he was going to make himself a player. That kind of discipline will serve him well at the next level.”

Thomasson played four seasons on Smithson Valley’s varsity. He was on special teams and was a backup guard as a freshman. Although he didn’t get a lot of snaps, Hill believed Thomasson would benefit more from being on varsity than squashing outsized defensive linemen on the freshman team.

“He wasn’t going to be better doing that,” Hill said.

Thomasson’s Transformation began after his sophomore season, his first as a Rangers’ starter. He had already piqued the interests of college scouts, but his recruiting stock soared as a junior.

“They got some early notice because his size told them what he could be,” Hill said. “He needed to quit being a big guy who played football and be an elite player who happens to be big. That’s two different things.”

Thomasson did, and he signed with Texas A&M last month. Listed by recruiting website 247Sports.com as the No. 56 prospect for the 2023 class in Texas, he had offers from TCU, Texas, Oklahoma, UTSA, Michigan State and Baylor.

Smithson Valley senior middle linebacker Gavin Woods witnessed Thomasson’s development into a high-level player and leader.

“I’m so honored to be his friend and growing up with him and playing with him the past three years,” Woods said. “He’s just an amazing leader and an amazing guy. With the way he carries himself, he deserves this.”

Thomasson now gets to participate in the Bowl instead of watching from the stands.

“I’ve gone every year since fifth grade,” Thomasson said. “I always wanted to play, but for them to actually tell me that I was going to play in the game was crazy.”

Thomasson will get a sneak peek of what’s in store in College Station.

“He is one of the top players in the country, so he fits right in,” Woods said. “It’s going to give him a little more idea of ​​the game speed and what it’s going to be like at Texas A&M.”

In preparation for Saturday’s game, Thomasson has shared a locker room with different teammates for the first time. Hill said that is also beneficial for college.

“Smithson Valley has a football culture,” Hill said. “Westlake has a football culture. Everybody has their football culture. Now, for the first time, you are going to be around a bunch of guys who come from a bunch of different ways of doing it. You have to figure out what’s cool with you and what isn’t.”

[email protected]

Twitter: @hinojosa_david