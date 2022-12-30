Smith Scores 21 but Men’s Basketball’s Eight-Game Streak Ends with 100-97 Loss to Maryville

ASHLAND, VA – Damian Smith scored 21 points to lead Rowan, but the Profs couldn’t overcome the deficit in the final seconds as they were defeated by Maryville (TN), 100-97, in the first round of the Randolph-Macon Coaches Tournament. The loss ended Rowan’s eight-game winning streak, giving the Profs an 8-3 record.

Rowan will play the loser of the Lancaster Bible vs. #3 Randolph Macon in the consolation game on Friday at 2 pm

Smith matched his career-high as he came off the bench to make 8-of-9 field goal attempts, and two three-pointers, to lead the Profs. Andrew Seager added 18 points with Ja’Zere Noel scoring 17 and Marcellus Ross adding 16.

Rowan led by as much as nine points, 57-48, at the outset of the second half before Maryville (4-5) ran off nine straight to tie it at 17:25. The Saints added seven more points to make it a 16-0 run, and went up by 64-57 as Rowan went scoreless for four minutes.

Despite trailing by 12 points, 90-78, with 6:22 to play, Rowan fought back and six straight points from Smith brought the Profs within 92-89 at 3:48. Maryville then outscored the Profs, 6-2, to take a 98-91 lead with 1:59 to play. Noel hit a pair of free throws and Smith scored on a put back to get Rowan within 98-95. But Maryville’s C Morgan scored on a fast break layup with :09 to seal the game before Connor Dickerson scored on a jumper as time expired to pull the Profs to three for the final margin.

Although they shot 57 percent in the first half, and made 7-of-12 threes, the Profs cooled off in the second, hitting just 34 percent from the field and converting only 3-of-15 long-range shots in the second. Maryville shot close to 53 percent the entire game while the teams combined to commit 49 turnovers.