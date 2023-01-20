Smith, ACS volleyball compete in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH — Over the weekend, several volleyball teams from the Moore County-based Athletic Club of the Sandhills (ACS) competed in the Winter Bump volleyball tournament.

The Winter Bump tournament is a three-day event that takes place in both Myrtle Beach, SC, and Charleston, SC, and includes over 300 teams from across several states in the region.

Ellerbe Middle’s Kenley “KG” Smith represented Richmond County on the ACS U14 elite volleyball team that went an impressive 6-2 at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The eighth grade Wildcat serves as the libero for the ACS team that finished sixth out of 51 participating teams in their division.

On Saturday, ACS recorded a trio of victories against NC Intensity of Coats, NC, (26-28, 25-15, 15-3), Lakewood Area Volleyball Association of Salemburg, NC, (25-8, 23-25, 15 -10) and Carolina Foothills Volleyball Club (25-14, 25-17).

On Sunday, ACS went 2-1 with wins against the AIM Volleyball Club of Hillsborough, NC, (22-25, 25-22, 15-12) and the Grand Strand Juniors of Surfside Beach, SC, (25-17, 25 -13) and a hard-fought loss to another Lakewood team (23-25, 25-12, 7-15).

The 5-1 record over the weekend earned ACS a spot in Monday’s gold bracket Championship where they defeated NC Coastal (25-14, 25-13) before falling in the second round to the Alamance Aces (22-25, 17-25) .

According to the team’s head Coach Brandon Blackburn, ACS amassed 113 kills, 108 aces, 88% on serve and 260 digs. Smith had an impressive outing, finishing the tournament with 26 aces, 94% on serves, 124 digs and only 9 errors, and a 1.79 serve receive score.