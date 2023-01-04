Smesko, Women’s Basketball Featured by Sports Illustrated

Updated FGCU stats

FORT MYERS, Fla. | The No. 28 FGCU Women’s basketball team (13-2 overall, 1-0 ASUN) was prominently Featured in Sports Illustrated on Wednesday morning as SI’s Daily Cover.

Entitled ‘No. Midrange. Jumpers.’ How One Mid-Major Has Stayed Ahead of the Curve, the piece by Emma Baccellieri Dives into how FGCU head Women’s basketball Coach Karl Smesko has been on the cutting edge of the sport — and how Smesko and the Eagles have stayed there during his record-setting run at the helm of the Green & Blue.

FGCU, which has won five straight games, finishes up a four-game homestand against Jacksonville at 7 pm Thursday. The Eagles hit the road Saturday for a 6 pm game at North Alabama.

FGCU has made the most 3-pointers in the country, hitting 162 triples so far in 2022-23, and is first nationally with 10.8 per game. The Green & Blue defends the arc as well, allowing opponents only 4.1 3-pointers per game. FGCU’s run to its 2021-22 national ranking was due to the Eagles’ continued dominance behind the 3-point arc. The Eagles have led the Nation in made Threes per game the past three years and in four of the last five seasons — with an NCAA single-season record total of 431 in 2017-18.

Entering this season, the Eagles were selected by both the coaches and the media to repeat as ASUN champions. FGCU is currently ranked No. 3 in the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll. The Eagles finished with a program-best-ever No. 20 ranking in 2021-22 and have four Top 25 finishes in the past five seasons. Furthermore, only the Green & Blue and defending national champion South Carolina have won at least 30 games in five of the last eight campaigns.

COACH SMESKO

FGCU Head Coach Karl Smesko maintains a record of 623-130 (.827) overall in his career, the third-highest winning percentage among active Division I coaches behind only UConn’s Geno Auriemma and LSU’s Kim Mulkey. He has also led the Eagles to a 233-18 (.932) mark in ASUN regular-season play and a 30-2 (.938) record in ASUN tournament play. Over the previous 10-plus seasons, he has guided FGCU to a 154-5 (.969) record in conference play with six undefeated seasons. The 12-time ASUN Coach of the Year has led the program to 12-straight 25-win seasons and 18 consecutive 20-win campaigns, including 30-plus wins in five of the last eight years. On top of all that, the Eagles are 562-103 (.845) all-time since Smesko started the program in the 2002-03 season, and the Green & Blue’s .845 all-time winning percentage is the best in NCAA Division I Women’s basketball history.

