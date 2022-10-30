SMCC volleyball Tops Bedford in Spooktacular Finals

TEMPERANCE – St. Mary Catholic Central and Bedford both are hoping to bring home District Championship trophies in volleyball this week.

They got each other ready for the state tournament Saturday in Bedford’s Spooktacular with a battle in the finals.

SMCC pushed its record to 34-6 by beating the Mules 25-17, 25-21 in the finals.

The Kestrel’s path to the title match included wins over Trenton 25-14, 25-9, New Boston Huron 25-11, 25-5 and Allen Park 25-10, 25-17 in pool play, Huron 25-19, 25- 12 in the quarterfinals and Erie Mason 25-11, 25-12 in the semifinals. Jessica Costlow led SMCC with 72 kills and also accumulated 57 digs and and 4 aces. Mackenzie Niedermeyer logged 159 assists and 9 aces and Mckenna Payne led the defense with 84 digs.

