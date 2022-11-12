SMCC football falls short in Regional Championship game

St. Mary Catholic Central’s football team was staring at a 2-5 record one month ago.

It was not what anyone associated with the program expected after beginning the season ranked among the top Division 7 teams in the state.

At that point, not even Coach Adam Kipf Dreamed about playing in a Regional Championship game on the Falcons’ home field.

“I would be lying if I said yes,” Kipf admitted. “But I knew this team possessed great potential. We never came close to that potential.”

The potential was finally realized over the final five games as the Falcons knocked off two undefeated teams, won a District Championship and earned the right to play for a Regional title at Navarre Field.

SMCC came up short in a 14-7 loss to undefeated Napoleon Friday night, but there were few tears as the players gathered after the game.

The Falcons knew they had accomplished something by reaching the third round of the state playoffs.

“If we would have played this team in Week 1, we would have lost by five scores,” Kipf said. “We improved so much.”

The players agreed.

“We showed a lot of growth,” said senior quarterback Carson Kinsey. “it was probably the low point in the season when we were 2-5. No one thought we could do it, but we rallied.”

“I give credit to the coaches,” added senior linebacker Riley DeSarbo. “They never gave up on us. And the Seniors didn’t give up. We kept the work and the attitude high.”

The Falcons were a few plays away from knocking off an undefeated team for the third time in the last four weeks.

“I felt like it was two fairly evenly matched football teams,” Kipf said. “It was just a couple of plays here and there. Napoleon is a great football team.”

Napoleon looked like a great football team on its opening drive, moving 88 yards crisply in 10 plays for a touchdown. The Pirates even overcame a holding penalty during the surge.

SMCC couldn’t do much on its first possession, but a great punt by Nolan Moore pinned the Pirates on their own 10 and a sack by DeSarbo forced a punt.

The Falcons moved methodically on their next possession for the typing TD.

SMCC ran the ball 13 straight times – none more than 7 yards – to reach the end zone when Kinsey got around the left end from 5 yards out.

“I thought I could beat him,” Kinsey said, speaking of the last Napoleon defender. “I just dove for the pylon.”

A first half that featured just two possessions for SMCC and three for Napoleon ended in a 7-7 tie.

“We felt good at halftime,” Kinsey said. “Both defenses were playing lights out.”

The game was decided in the opening minutes of the second half.

SMCC got the ball first but could do nothing with it. Three running plays netted zero yards and then Moore had to punt again.

They got off another good boot, but Napoleon mounted another impressive drive. The Pirates moved from their own 33 to paydirt in 13 running plays.

SMCC had good chances on its next two possessions, reaching the Napoleon 21 and 32, but was stopped just short on fourth down each time.

Patrick Lipford led the Falcons in rushing (7 carries for 52 yards) and tackles (10.5) as they finished with a 6-6 record.

Napoleon (12-0) Advances to the state semifinals against Jackson Lumen Christi.

“This team was gritty and tough,” Kipf said. “Our kids knew what we expected from us and they responded. They came together and started playing for each other.”

All of the players learned some tough lessons.

“We were a young team,” DeSarbo noted. “We had to replace all but four starters, but there was a bit of an idea that we would win just because we were CC. We had to find out our own identity and our own style.”

“We had two freshmen on the varsity and a lot of sophomores,” Kinsey added. “I hope they learned what it takes.”

Napoleon 7 0 7 7 – 14 SMCC 0 7 0 0 – 7

First Quarter

N – Bart Loretz 2 run (Cooper Wyers kick)

Second Quarter

SMCC – Carson Kinsey 6 run (Mathis Lymond kick)

Third Quarter

N – Loretz 5 run (Wyers kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Bart Loretz, N, 28-143; Grant Bradley, N, 9-55; Patrick Lipford, SMCC, 7-52; Cole Jondro, SMCC, 10-38; Mason Roth, N, 6-30; Carson Kinsey, SMCC, 5-15.

Passing: Grant Bradley, N, 4-6-44; Carson Kinsey, SMCC 0-4-0, Cole Jondro, SMCC, 0-1-0.

Receiving: Mason Roth, N, 1-27; Brandon Helfrich, N, 2-12; Holden VanPoppel, N, 1-5.