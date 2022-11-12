SMCC football falls short in Regional Championship game

St. Mary Catholic Central’s football team was staring at a 2-5 record one month ago.

It was not what anyone associated with the program expected after beginning the season ranked among the top Division 7 teams in the state.

At that point, not even Coach Adam Kipf Dreamed about playing in a Regional Championship game on the Falcons’ home field.

“I would be lying if I said yes,” Kipf admitted. “But I knew this team possessed great potential. We never came close to that potential.”

The potential was finally realized over the final five games as the Falcons knocked off two undefeated teams, won a District Championship and earned the right to play for a Regional title at Navarre Field.

SMCC came up short in a 14-7 loss to undefeated Napoleon Friday night, but there were few tears as the players gathered after the game.

The Falcons knew they had accomplished something by reaching the third round of the state playoffs.

