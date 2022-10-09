Smartest Week 5 Betting Picks Include Bears vs. Vikings & Rams vs. Cowboys

Sunday’s NFL Week 5 Slate isn’t the sexiest from a betting value standpoint, but this is an important point to discuss in more detail.

A large part of being a successful bettor over the long term is knowing how to find smart bets. Perhaps more importantly, it’s about understanding how to lay off when the value simply isn’t there.

This isn’t to say that there aren’t savvy NFL Picks available for Sunday’s Week 5 games, however, being disciplined and not putting your bankroll at risk unnecessarily will ensure you’re in an optimal position going forward for when there are those eye -popping edges to grab.

With this in mind, Let’s detail Sunday’s best NFL Week 5 picks, which come via:

Seahawks vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET)

Bears vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET)

Cowboys vs. Rams (4:25 p.m. ET)

NFL Picks for Week 5

*NFL odds as of Sunday morning

Seahawks vs. Saints Pick

1 pm ET | FOX

Andy Dalton is expected to start for New Orleans for the second straight week, and the reaction from wiseguys has been a bit surprising.