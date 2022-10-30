smARTalks: Expert Discussions for Artists

10am-1pm Saturday Nov 12

Helms Bakery District, Culver City CA

8745 Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA 90232

www.smarttalks2022.com

Presented by Helms Bakery District and Culver Arts

Introducing smARTtalks — a free educational event series designed to help artists learn and grow. SmARTtalks consist of expert panels covering important topics for today’s artists. Panelists and speakers are experts in their fields. smARTtalks are free intimate and relaxed events with just 75 tickets available. SmARTtalks are produced by Crewest Studio in Los Angeles. SmARTtalks are happening at Helms Bakery District November 12 at 10am and will consist of the following expert panels:

The Power of Story in Selling Art: How Narrative Can Help Artists Drive Sales in a Social Media Landscape

Speakers: Shana Nys Dambrot (Art Critic and Writer) and Miles Regis (Artist)

Preview: Many artists would prefer for their art to speak for itself without having to talk about it. The reality is artists must know how to communicate their story effectively and impromptu when asked by a potential new collector, curator, gallery owner, journalist or even a group of school children. Artists should be able to clearly answer basic questions such as: Why art matters? Why did they become an artist and what drives them as an artist? Learn from the experts about best practices in social media to tell a story, create an online persona and promote work online.

Has Digital Art Finally Earned Respect? How Web3, NFTs, AR, VR, AI and The Metaverse Are Impacting The Art World

Speakers: Ronnie Pirovino (NFT Collector and Advisor) and Heidi Johnson (Arts Publicist), Daniel Nomad (Nomad Gallery)

Preview: Art and tech comprise exciting new frontiers for art making and selling. And, while the media love to talk about the big sales numbers some artists are getting for their NFTs, most people don’t even have a crypto wallet. Still, NFT’s equipped with built-in Resale royalties are a major development. Web3, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and the Metaverse are hyped topics in the media too. Do these innovations truly represent a real and fundamental shift in the art market or are they simply new tools and mediums for artists and art lovers to enjoy? What should artists know and do with these new media?

Can Public + Immersive Art Experiences Save The World?

Speakers: Shana Nys Dambrot (Art Critic and Writer) and Carmen Zella (Founder and Chief Curator NOW Art), Isabel Beavers (Supercollider)

Preview: In recent years, communities and entrepreneurs have been producing public and immersive visual art experiences for people to enjoy. They took a dive during the Pandemic but are on the way back. Some art installations are free to the public through corporate or civic sponsorship while others charge admission as for-profit ventures. Some are temporary pop-ups, while others are semi-permanent or permanent. What is driving this trend? Are these exhibitions for the love of art and the public good or simply making money? Where it is all going and how might artists produce their own public art installations?