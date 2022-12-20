Small School volleyball Player of the Year: CC’s Grace Roach

LAFAYETTE – Central Catholic volleyball Coach Brad McCarter spent years trying to bring out this version of Grace Roach.

But the Knights’ middle hitter wasn’t always the easiest to do that with.

Roach is quiet, humble and, to a fault, doesn’t realize her own potential.

But she is, most matches, the best volleyball player on the floor and as a senior, the other attributes McCarter longed for came to the forefront.

“Grace had been fortunate I guess in previous years that she could be a production leader,” McCarter said. “This year she had to lead by example. She had to lead vocally, but also the production.”

After leading Central Catholic to a Class A state Championship as a junior, Roach upped those production numbers and brought necessary leadership to a team that reached a regional Championship in Class 2A in 2022, earning Roach the repeat Honor as Journal & Courier Small School volleyball Player of the Year.

Roach had 132 more kills than the second highest player on CC’s roster this season, uncharacteristic for a middle, but in this case, it’s what had to be done.

