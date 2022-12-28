Small School football Defensive Player of the Year: CC’s Brinn Robbins

LAFAYETTE – Some football players fit a certain mold.

Brinn Robbins is a mold all of his own, though.

“It’s just more of, I am the craziest guy on the field,” the Central Catholic junior linebacker said.

You’ll get no argument from Knights Coach Brian Nay, who labeled Robbins as a “psycho” on the football field.

Needing that sort of mentality to shore up Central Catholic’s run defense, the Knights moved Robbins from free safety to outside linebacker.

CC’s run defense improved and Robbins racked up 93 tackles, including seven for loss, intercepted three passes, including one he returned for a touchdown against West Lafayette, and broke up eight passes, earning him Journal & Courier Small School Defensive Player of the Year.

