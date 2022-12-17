Small plays add up huge to keep Harrison basketball undefeated

WEST LAFAYETTE – Alex Mithoefer exited the locker room, alone, coughing.

He is still fighting off an illness that’s been lingering for weeks and already cost him two games.

The Harrison senior is going to fight through it, which on Friday night was good news for the Raiders, who got two crucial 3-pointers from Mithoefer.

Mithoefer’s buckets were part of a series of small plays that added up huge in Harrison’s 56-40 win over Rival McCutcheon at May Gymnasium.

“You just have to wait for your opportunity and you never know when it’s going to come,” Mithoefer said. “I’ve been through a sickness the last three weeks and I just have to be ready.”

This is precisely what Harrison does, because he has the experience and depth to beat you with a number of different players.

Harrison senior Jake Walters (22) puts in an offensive rebound in the McCutcheon Mavericks at Harrison Raiders boys basketball game, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in West Lafayette.

Most will point to Raider senior Ben Henderson.

Yes, he’s the guy. And Friday night he scored 18 points in the first half and 25 in the game.

But even as Henderson was having his way with the McCutcheon defense, the Mavericks went Blow for Blow against their Tippecanoe School Corp. counterpart.

Thanks to a 3-point barrage from Eli Swank and Landon Waeltz, McCutcheon was within 29-28 at halftime, a major difference being Mithoefer’s buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first quarter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button