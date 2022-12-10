Small districts to partner with students on art exhibit | Photos

Students from Porterville area small school districts will soon have their own local art show. Museum Masterpieces is a new partnership between the Tulare County Office of Education and the Porterville Historical Museum.

The event will give young artists the chance to have their work displayed in the main exhibit hall of the Porterville Historical Museum throughout Arts Education Month in March. The Museum Masterpieces Youth Art Show is open to students in TK-8 at the following districts: Alta Vista, Ducor, Hope, Hot Springs, Pleasant View, Rockford, Saucelito, Springville, Strathmore, Sunnyside, Terra Bella and Woodville.

The Collaboration is part of the QUAIL Project, Quality Arts Instruction and Learning, TCOE’s Federally funded arts program. One of the main goals of QUAIL is the development of new arts-related community partnerships and events.

“We are thrilled to have the Porterville Historical Museum join our arts coalition, and we are looking forward to bringing more arts opportunities across the county,” said QUAIL Program Director and TCOE Arts Consultant Kate Stover.

To register for the Museum Masterpieces Youth Arts Show, visit https://bit.ly/PortervilleYAS. For more information, contact Kate Stover at [email protected].