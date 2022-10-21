Small-Business Success Story: Spikeball Inc.

Kiplinger’s spoke with Chris Ruder, 42, founder and CEO of the Chicago-based game company Spikeball Inc. (opens in new tab), about his path to entrepreneurship and eventually leaving corporate America to focus on his business full-time. Here’s an excerpt from our interview:

What is Spikeball? It’s a game played two on two with an orange-size ball and a small net in the middle — if volleyball and four square had a baby, it would be Spikeball. A player starts a point by serving the ball down onto the net so that the ball ricochets up at the opponents, who have three hits to return the ball to the net. If they don’t, their opponents score. When the ball is in play, there are no boundaries. You run, jump and dive. The first team to reach 21 points wins. The game was originally sold in the late ’80s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button