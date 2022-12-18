‘Small and Wonderful’ exhibit runs through Jan. 13 at Hammond Harkins

For 30 years, Hammond Harkins Galleries has carried on a holiday tradition – presenting works by its stable of artists that fit the exhibit title, “Small and Wonderful.”

Each year, beginning at Hammond Harkins’ first location in Lancaster, then to Bexley and finally, to its current location in the Short North, the gallery – owned and operated for more than four decades by Marlana Keynes – has asked artists to submit moderately priced works to be displayed and sold during the holidays. This year’s exhibit, continuing through Jan. 13, includes 87 works by 24 artists. Prices range from about $400 to $22,000.

While many of the works are indeed small in size, others are quite large. Most of the artists, who work in a variety of mediums, are from Columbus or the central Ohio area.

Laura Alexander is represented with three-dimensional, geometric abstract works of hand-cut paper and acrylics. These elegant, intricate designs – whose shapes cast shadows – are done in pastel shades of rose, lilac, peach and mint green.

Other textured designs are found in the works of Janice Lessman-Moss, recently retired head of the textile program at Kent State University. Working on a Jacquard loom, she weaves silk, linen thread and nickel silver wire into mesmerizing designs as in “#494B Clothes of the Spirit IV.”

The dominant image in Pamela Workman’s oil on linen painting “Circe’s Garden #7” is a huge, pale lily in a clear vase. Behind the vase, a woman is slightly hidden, lending mystery to the beautiful painting.

Among the tiniest works are several 3 by 3-inch oil paintings of New Mexican landscapes by Linda Gall, a Columbus artist who also spends time in the West.

Colorful still-life paintings of jars, flowers, vases, fruits and more by Carol Stewart are included. So are still-life scenes and rural landscapes by Granville artist Paul Hamilton.

Another veteran artist is sculptor Joan Wobst, represented with the Terra cotta “The Chef,” a portly and serious cook who stands and stirs his stew pot.

New to the Hammond Harkins fold is Ron Stephens, father of pop star John Legend. His Graphite drawing, “Daddy’s Little Girl,” is a sweet depiction of a young father with his giggling toddler.

Several artists whose works are included are no longer living but their Estates are held by Hammond Harkins. On view are abstract oils by Dennison Griffith and Roselle Davenport; a variety of multi-media works by Aminah Robinson and a handsome wood sculpture by James Mason, designer of Downtown’s popular Topiary Garden at the Old Deaf School Park.

For viewers buying or just browsing, “Small and Wonderful” offers a welcome sampling of works by some of the city’s most beloved artists.

At a glance

“Small and Wonderful” continues through Jan. 13 at Hammond Harkins Galleries, 641 N. High St. Hours: 11 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays, 1 to 5 pm Sundays. Call 614-238-3000 or visit hammondharkins.com.