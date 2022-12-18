‘Small and Wonderful’ exhibit runs through Jan. 13 at Hammond Harkins

For 30 years, Hammond Harkins Galleries has carried on a holiday tradition – presenting works by its stable of artists that fit the exhibit title, “Small and Wonderful.”

Each year, beginning at Hammond Harkins’ first location in Lancaster, then to Bexley and finally, to its current location in the Short North, the gallery – owned and operated for more than four decades by Marlana Keynes – has asked artists to submit moderately priced works to be displayed and sold during the holidays. This year’s exhibit, continuing through Jan. 13, includes 87 works by 24 artists. Prices range from about $400 to $22,000.

While many of the works are indeed small in size, others are quite large. Most of the artists, who work in a variety of mediums, are from Columbus or the central Ohio area.

Laura Alexander is represented with three-dimensional, geometric abstract works of hand-cut paper and acrylics. These elegant, intricate designs – whose shapes cast shadows – are done in pastel shades of rose, lilac, peach and mint green.

Other textured designs are found in the works of Janice Lessman-Moss, recently retired head of the textile program at Kent State University. Working on a Jacquard loom, she weaves silk, linen thread and nickel silver wire into mesmerizing designs as in “#494B Clothes of the Spirit IV.”

The dominant image in Pamela Workman’s oil on linen painting “Circe’s Garden #7” is a huge, pale lily in a clear vase. Behind the vase, a woman is slightly hidden, lending mystery to the beautiful painting.

