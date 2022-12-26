SLU’s Flowers has become the best in Women’s college basketball at blocking shots

To tell the story of Brooke Flowers’ career at St. Louis University in numbers, the mere mention that she has surpassed 1,000 points and rebounds would reflect the impact she has had since her freshman season.

The 6-foot-5 center is one of two women in SLU history to accomplish that feat. Yet, there’s another area where she has been equally prolific and possibly more of a difference maker.

Flowers long ago broke the school record for blocked shots. She has 328 and counting after recording seven in a game last week and leads the country by a wide margin with an average of 4.2 per game.

“It became more of a thing for me when I was in high school,” she said. “It kind of just happened — we were blocking shots. When I was a freshman (at SLU) I would get a lot of fouls trying to block shots, but as I got older, it’s become more natural. I don’t like to be scored on. I take offense to it, so blocking or altering a shot is definitely a goal of mine.”

Flowers has blocked as many as nine shots in a game to tie the SLU single-game mark. Being 6-5 is not unusual in women’s basketball these days, but Flowers uses her height combined with a long wingspan to make things difficult for opponents.

Against Southern Illinois-Carbondale this week, she blocked a shot that was recovered by a teammate and then ran the floor and was in position to take a pass for a layup.

“She’s got a special skill in shot blocking,” SLU Coach Rebecca Tillett said. “It’s more instinctual. She can block a shot and recover it in the air. Not a lot of people can do that. She’s had quite a few she recovered and started a transition.”

Flowers finished high school at Metro Academic and Classical as Missouri’s career leader in blocks with 804 for an average of 6.7 per game. She also was No. 1 in rebounds with 1,563.

Entering Atlantic 10 play, she has 1,020 points and 1,041 rebounds, with the rebounds ranking No. 1 at SLU.

Flowers wasn’t built to block shots when she started playing in grade school, where she said she was “average height and really bad Talent wise.” But the skills came with time, and she became a Division I player.

“Around seventh grade, my dad would take me to a court outside and work me out every day that summer,” she said. “This was not my idea. It was most difficult because of the heat. I didn’t play outdoor sports for a reason. I also worked out with Coach (Gary) Glascock. When I had all of that individual work, I started getting better.”

As a college freshman, Flowers had a chance to play against Connecticut in a game the Billikens lost in a drubbing. But she and other first-year players drew the attention of UConn Coach Geno Auriemma, who commented, “Their big kid going against our big kid didn’t back down.”

Flowers always has had to compensate for a lack of bulk that keeps her from being a power player. She has compensated and used her strengths to her advantage.

This season, she has worked on expanding her offense, where she said she has “always been a little awkward.” She is averaging 10.8 points, which is on par with last year’s 11.0. But she has improved to a career-best 59% shooting after starting the season below 50% for her career.

“She’s interested in playing professionally, so we want to help her expand her offensive game,” Tillett said. “It’s a team effort.”

But defense is where Flowers has stood out. She was the Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year in 2021-22 and made the all-defensive team two other seasons.

She also claims to have many non-basketball talents and interests. She played violin at a younger age. She sings — “I don’t think it sounds that bad.” She carries crossword and Sudoku books on team trips and loves to go to movies and then dissect them with friends.

Flowers also considers herself artistic and is fond of making gifts for family and friends to make them more personal.

When the season resumes Wednesday at home against Loyola-Chicago, the Billikens will benefit from her being less giving and more merciless around the basket as they start A-10 play after going 4-11 in nonconference.

“I think we’re going to be OK,” she said. “We’ve played a tough schedule against teams known to be successful in the (NCAA) tournament. When we get to conference play, all of the Lessons we’ve learned will really show.”