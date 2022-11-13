Slumping Terps hefty home underdogs this week against No. 2 Ohio State

Maryland football is Enduring its worst stretch of the season. Ohio State is ranked second in the country and is routinely throttling opponents. The result of that equation: the Buckeyes are favored by 25 points this weekend for the teams’ meeting in College Park.

Given the Terps’ struggles, there will be plenty of interest in laying that number. They’re coming off an ugly 30-0 loss at Penn State, one week after a similarly disheartening 23-10 loss at Wisconsin. Maryland’s 6-2 start is beginning to feel like it happened a long time ago after it barely topped 300 yards in the past two games combined.

“Now is not the time for us to panic. We still got two games left, we’re still in a great situation. But it is time to take a hard look inside to make sure that we’re playing the right guys, we’re doing the right things in all three phases and get it fixed to get us back on the right track,” Maryland Coach Mike Locksley said Saturday after the loss, Maryland’s third in four games.

“I know it’s frustrating, because we haven’t practiced the way we’ve played. And that’s where I talk about another deep dive and it’s me saying ‘What is stopping our execution?’ And to me, we’re executing at a much better area early in the year. Right now, I think it’s — we’re an offense that’s predicated on making four, five yards on first down — too many negative yardage plays on the Offensive side of the ball. And then again, we’re giving up big plays. We play good defense for three Downs and then we give up a big play. To me, that’s where I have to go back and make sure we’re doing things we can get executed — (that) we got the right people on the field and that we’re calling things that fit what we are right now as a team.”

The Terps (6-4 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) were riding high after that strong start. The schedule got tougher as November started and they never threatened to win in either of those back-to-back road trips. No one is expecting them to beat the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0), who, led by star quarterback CJ Stroud and Heisman frontrunner CJ Stroud, are averaging the second-most points (46.8) in the country and allowing the seventh -fewest (15.6). The series has been lopsided with the exception of that near-miss one-point Maryland loss in 2018. The Buckeyes won 66-17 last year, 73-14 the previous season, 62-14 in 2017 and 62-3 in 2015. With in that context, 25 points doesn’t seem like a large spread.

Maryland Desperately needs to stop the bleeding and beat Rutgers in the season finale a week after this game to salvage a decent Bowl bid.

