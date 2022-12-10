Sluggish 3rd quarter dooms Pistons in loss at Memphis

Three quick observations from Friday night’s 114-103 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum

YOUTH MOVEMENT – Jalen Duren’s first career start came in the city where he spent his only season of college basketball and gave the Pistons an even younger starting unit. Duren, the NBA’s youngest player who turned 19 less than a month ago, started alongside 21-year-old Isaiah Stewart up front and with Killian Hayes, 21, and Jaden Ivey, 20, in the backcourt. But the Pistons – who’ve been supremely competitive on the road over their previous eight games away from home – saw the game slip away from them when Memphis scored 37 points in the third quarter to build a 20-point lead. The Pistons didn’t shoot well (40 percent), turned it over too much (19 for 25 Memphis points) and saw Memphis, one of the NBA’s most physical teams, wreak havoc inside (68 points in the paint) with their cutting ability and lob throwing. For all of that, the Pistons were within eight points at Halftime but made some sloppy Mistakes to start the second half and trailed by 20 Entering the fourth quarter. Duren, who used a strong second half to finish with 10 points and 12 rebounds, took Marvin Bagley III’s spot in the lineup after Bagley scored a combined four points in the first two games of the trip at Miami and New Orleans. If the move was meant to light a fire under Bagley, it seemed to work. Immediately after Bagley checked in Midway through the first quarter, he responded with a challenge of one shot and a block of another at the rim, then tipped in a Bojan Bogdanovic miss at the other. By halftime, Bagley had 10 points despite going 0 of 3 at the foul line, four rebounds, an assist and three blocked shots. He finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

RIPPLE EFFECTS – With Jalen Duren moving into the starting lineup and Killian Hayes picking up two fouls in the game’s first two minutes, Dwane Casey’s rotation pattern from recent games was scrambled. They went to Rodney McGruder to soak up minutes when he had to get Hayes out of the game so early. The bench had scored 55, 54 and 54 points in its last three games, fueled in part by Saddiq Bey’s rebound and his embrace of a move to the bench. This time it was Marvin Bagley III and Kevin Knox who got the bench rolling. Knox scored 13 first-half points – he finished with XXXX – without missing a shot, going 3 of 3 from three, hitting a half-hook in the lane and making both his free throws. While Knox was hitting all three of his first-half triples, his teammates were a combined 2 of 18. Saddiq Bey, averaging 21 a game off the bench over his last three games, hitting just 2 of 10 shots and 1 of 4 triples.