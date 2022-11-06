SLU Women’s soccer wins fifth straight A-10 Championship

St. Louis University made an emphatic statement in its clinching of a fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth Sunday when the Women’s soccer team defeated Dayton 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 Championship game at Hermann Stadium.

SLU, which is ranked No. 10 by the United Soccer Coaches, received goals from Hannah Larson, Emily Gaebe, Hannah Friedrich and Caroline Kelly to defeat the Flyers for the 11th consecutive meeting.

The Billikens (20-1) extended the longest win streak in the country and in program history to 18 games and will find out Monday their status in the NCAA field when it is announced at 3 pm

SLU entered Sunday’s game at No. 8 in the RPI and could be in the running for a top eight seed. The Billikens are a lock to be awarded a home game in the first round next weekend.

SLU defender Lyndsey Heckel was named the most outstanding player of the tournament. She had two goals in the tourney opener and was critical in holding three opponents scoreless.

People are also reading…

The Billikens won their three games in the A-10 tournament by a combined score of 9-0. Friedrich became SLU’s all-time leader in points with her goal in the second half.

SLU’s first goal came on a flurry of activity in the box in front of the Dayton goal. After a couple of shots were stuffed, the ball landed at the feet of Larson, who used her left foot to beat the goalkeeper just inside the right post.

The second came on a perfectly played ball up the middle by Hannah Sawyer. Gaebe ran onto the pass, split the defense and beat Batoul Reda for her ninth goal of the season. Emily Groark had a pair of assists in the game.