SLU Places 79 on the Southland Conference Commissioner’s Fall 2022 Honor Roll

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University Department of Athletics was represented by 79 student-athletes on the Fall 2022 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll released by the league office Tuesday.

Student-athletes from the sports of cross country, football, soccer and indoor volleyball were eligible for inclusion on the SLC Commissioner’s Honor Roll for Fall 2022. To be included, student-athletes must have been eligible for competition in the 2022 season and earned a grade point average of 3.0 or higher in the fall semester. The 10 Southland member institutions combined for 788 student-athletes on this year’s list.

The Southland Conference Champion Southeastern football team led the department with 28 honorees. The SLU soccer team finished with 24 on the list – good for second among Southland soccer programs.

The SLC Tournament Champion Lady Lion volleyball team set the standard for league volleyball programs with 17 selections. The Southeastern cross country program followed with 10 representatives.

Excellence in the Classroom is one of the Pillars of the Southeastern Athletics mission statement. Lion and Lady Lion student-athletes combined for a 3.16 department-wide grade point average for the Fall 2022 semester.

Fall 2022 Southland Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll (SLU representatives only)

Name | Cl. | Sport | GPA | Major | Hometown

Crispin Adams | Sr. | Volleyball | 4.00 | Psychology | Brookshire, Texas @#

Zy Alexander | So. | Football | 3.80 | General Studies | Loreauville, La. *

John Allen | Jr. | Football | 3.00 | Strategic Communication (Graduate) | Jackson, Miss. *@

Sara Bancevic | So. | Soccer | 4.00 | Computer Science | Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia

Anthonate Barsai | Fr. | Women’s Cross Country | 4.00 | Nursing | Ainabkoi, Kenya

India Bennett | Fr. | Volleyball | 3.00 | Industrial Technology | Prairieville, La.

Anna Blankenship | Fr. | Soccer | 3.57 | Elementary Special Education | Melissa, Texas

Jett Booker | Fr. | Football | 3.60 | Business Administration | Cypress, Texas

Ryley Boyne | Fr. | Volleyball | 3.60 | Sports Management | Destrehan, La.

Victoria Brackmann | Sr. | Soccer | 3.60 | Business Administration | Kungsbacka, Sweden

Hannah Brewer | So. | Volleyball | 3.60 | Business Administration | Benton, Ark. #

Katie Brown | Jr. | Soccer | 3.44 | Kinesiology | Picayune, Miss.

Gavin Burtchaell | Fr. | Football | 3.20 | Undecided | Chalmette, La.

Boogie Childs | Fr. | Football | 3.57 | General Studies | Harvey, La.

Timothy Clemmons | So. | Men’s Cross Country | 3.75 | History | Erwinville, La.

Patricia Corradi | Fr. | Women’s Cross Country | 3.40 | Exercise Science

Trinia Dalao | Fr. | Soccer | 4.00 | Health Sciences | Miramar, Fla.

Tilly Deacon | Sr. | Soccer | 3.31 | General Studies | Benfleet, Essex, England #

Blayne Delahoussaye | So. | Football | 3.00 | Human Sciences | New Iberia, La.

Maggie Denison | Fr. | Soccer | 3.08 | Undecided | Baton Rouge, La.

Ivan Drobocky | So. | Football | 3.60 | Supply Chain Management | Bowling Green, Ky. *@#

Justin Dumas | So. | Football | 3.50 | Exercise Science | LaPlace, La.

Austin Dunlap | Jr. | Football | 3.80 | Business Administration | Slidell, La. *@

Gracie Duplechein | So. | Volleyball | 3.40 | Business Administration | St. Amant, La.

Kelsey Fuller | Jr. | Soccer | 3.40 | General Studies | Alexander, NY

Cohen Gallant | Fr. | Men’s Cross Country | 3.60 | Accounting | George, South Africa

Darby Gillette | Gr. | Soccer | 3.50 | General Studies | Meridian, Miss.

Ian Goodly | Fr. | Football | 3.36 | Fitness and Human Performance | Covington, La.

William Granville | So. | Football | 3.25 | Engineering Technology | Zachary, La.

Olivia Griffin | So. | Soccer | 3.60 | Health Sciences | Topsfield, Mass.

Mya Guillory | Sr. | Soccer | 4.00 | Health Sciences | Prairieville, La. *@#

Alex Harris | Fr. | Football | 4.00 | General Studies | Denham Springs, La.

Ariana Hebert | Sr. | Volleyball | 3.50 | Communication Sciences & Disorders | Lafayette, La.

Johanna Helmrich | Fr. | Women’s Cross Country | 4.00 | Criminal Justice | Grevenbroich, Germany

Cicily Hidalgo | So. | Volleyball | 3.60 | Accounting | Opelousas, La. *@#

Jolie Hidalgo | Sr. | Volleyball | 3.29 | Biological Sciences | Opelousas, La.

Fred Hill | Jr. | Football | 3.00 | General Studies | Houston, Texas

DaShun Hughley | So. | Football | 3.00 | General Studies | Baton Rouge, La.

Claire Huston | Gr. | Soccer | 3.50 | Psychology (Graduate) | Aurora, Colo. #

Jack Jackson | Fr. | Football | 3.40 | General Studies | Clinton, La.

Emma Jones | Jr. | Soccer | 3.38 | Kinesiology | Dripping Springs, Texas

Korey Karbowsky | So. | Football | 3.80 | Political Science | Orlando, Fla.

Holden Kareokowsky | Fr. | Football | 4.00 | Engineering Technology | New Orleans, La.

Noah Kiprotich | So. | Men’s Cross Country | 3.57 | Nursing | Cabbage, Kenya

Tommy Lee | So. | Football | 3.40 | Supply Chain Management | Amite, La.

Ines Legendre | So. | Women’s Cross Country | 3.36 | Human Sciences | Virton, Belgium

Alexis Logarbo | Fr. | Volleyball | 3.60 | Biological Sciences | Geismar, La.

Makenzie Maher | Sr. | Soccer | 4.00 | Kinesiology | Denham Springs, La. #

Alec Mahler | Fr. | Football | 3.80 | Industrial Technology | Vacherie, La.

Mia Martin | Fr. | Soccer | 4.00 | Criminal Justice | Mandeville, La.

Maurice Massey | Fr. | Football | 3.40 | General Studies | St. Louis, Mo.

Maycie Massingill | So. | Soccer | 3.63 | Health Sciences | Burleson, Texas

Hannah Moffatt | Sr. | Soccer | 3.60 | Management | Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Lily Morgan | Fr. | Volleyball | 4.00 | Kinesiology | Crowley, La.

Kailin Newsome | Jr. | Volleyball | 3.00 | General Studies | Houston, Texas *

Chris Norman | So. | Men’s Cross Country | 3.40 | Health and Physical Education | Ponchatoula, La.

Tanner Olsen | Jr. | Football | 3.67 | Business Administration (Graduate) | Belle Chasse, La.

Nicole O’Neill | Jr. | Soccer | 3.81 | Kinesiology | Dublin, Ireland

Sam Ostrowski | Fr. | Soccer | 3.14 | English | Brookhaven, NY

Emma Ramsey | Fr. | Soccer | 3.80 | Health Sciences | Meridian, Miss.

Mateo Rengifo | Jr. | Football | 4.00 | Sports Management | Lawrenceville, Ga.

Hall Roe | Jr. | Soccer | 3.80 | Health Sciences | Humble, Texas

Haylii Roe | Jr. | Soccer | 3.80 | Health Sciences | Humble, Texas

Landen Schillage | Fr. | Men’s Cross Country | 3.00 | Kinesiology | Hammond, La.

Dom Serapiglia III | So. | Football | 4.00 | Supply Chain Management | Jefferson Hills, Pa. *@#

Bauer Sharp | Fr. | Football | 3.20 | General Studies | Dothan, Ala.

Alex Smith | Fr. | Football | 3.40 | Supply Chain Management | Mandeville, La.

Kenzie Smith | Fr. | Volleyball | 3.14 | General Studies | Santa Fe, Texas

Peyton Stockley | Fr. | Volleyball | 3.60 | Biological Sciences | Lafayette, La.

Grace Toler | Fr. | Volleyball | 4.00 | Nursing | Baton Rouge, La.

Ansley Tullis | Jr. | Volleyball | 3.40 | General Studies | Slidell, La.

Jonathan Vaughn | Fr. | Football | 4.00 | Chemistry | Meridian, Miss.

Addison Vidrine | Sr. | Volleyball | 3.20 | Communication | Lafayette, La.

Sophie Wendt | Sr. | Soccer | 3.75 | Psychology | Brookshire, Texas

Karlee Wilkerson | Gr. | Volleyball | 3.75 | Sports Management | Springfield, La.

Laney Wilkes | Fr. | Women’s Cross Country | 4.00 | Exercise Science | Denham Springs, La.

Arlen Williams | Jr. | Football | 3.00 | Mathematics | Boothville, La. *

Hailie Yoder | Jr. | Soccer | 4.00 | Political Science | Gilbert, Ariz.

Slade Ziegler | Jr. | Football | 3.25 | General Studies | Mandeville, La.

* – All Southland Conference | @ – Academic All-Southland Conference | # – College Sports Communicators Academic All-District

SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Southeastern Athletics, follow @LionUpAthletics on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Southeastern Athletics has instituted a clear bag policy for all ticketed events, effective with the start of the football season. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/clear.