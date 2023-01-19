SLU basketball weathers early challenge to roll past Loyola-Chicago

CHICAGO – For a team that had lost its previous six games, Loyola-Chicago had a lot of things going its way in the first half Wednesday against St. Louis University.

The Ramblers were making shots at what seemed an unsustainable rate. A majority of the fouls were going in their favor to the point that the Billikens had four regulars on the bench to finish the half. SLU’s defense was porous and its turnovers were turning into Loyola points.

But a defensive adjustment and the shooting of Sincere Parker swung the momentum and sparked a 76-59 win at Gentile Arena.

The game turned in the final eight minutes of the first half when a zone defense began to slow the Ramblers and Parker came off the bench to score all of his 13 points before the intermission.

“I was going to change defenses at the media timeout, but I wasn’t happy with the man-to-man and transition defense,” Coach Travis Ford said. “I called timeout to change defenses and told them we just had to weather the early storm. Loyola was a team that was very hungry.”

SLU’s fourth consecutive win gave Loyola its seventh straight loss in the program’s first season in the Atlantic 10. The Billikens (13-6 overall, 5-1 in the A-10) kept pace with the frontrunners in the conference.

They did so with one of their best Offensive games from start to finish with Javonte Perkins again leading the way with 18 points. After scoring 27 in the previous win, Perkins made seven of nine shots – four on 3-pointers and three on mid-range jumpers.

Afterwards, there was a party-like atmosphere outside the Billikens’ Locker room as many from the large group of SLU fans mingled and posed for pictures with players. Pizzas were consumed as the team awaited its late-arriving charter flight to return home.

But spirits were high after Yuri Collins returned from an illness to run the offense, helping create the shots that led to the Billikens shooting 58% in both halves.

“We knew they were good defensively the first couple of seconds (of a possession) and later would break down,” Collins said. “So we got the ball moving and knew we’d get the shots we wanted.”

But Collins didn’t lead the team in assists. That honor went to Gibson Jimerson with a career-high seven helpers. It was one of numerous big individual contributions.

Francis Okoro had 10 rebounds and Terrence Hargrove Jr. grabbed seven. Okoro and Forrester combined to score 14 points. And Parker continued his upswing in shooting, making five of seven attempts.

The most promising aspect of the last two games has been the performances by Perkins.

“I think I’m getting more used to it now,” he said. “I played on the ball the last game and that gave me more confidence. I just found the rhythm. I’m knocking down 3s and the mid-range, so I guess I’m doing something right.”

Things have not gone well of late for Loyola, which entered with a six-game losing streak with the defeats coming by an average of 17 points.

However, the Ramblers started with an efficient offense that produced four 3-pointers in the first six minutes. They continued to shoot at a high percentage, prompting Ford to call timeout after a wide-open baseline drive and dunk.

SLU then held Loyola without a field goal for the next eight minutes. Parker got hot during that time and during one stretch scored seven straight points for the Billikens with a free throw and two 3s, the second tying the game.

Meanwhile, four SLU players were on the bench with two fouls each. The rest might have helped Collins in the second half, when he didn’t leave the game.

“I was a little concerned because he hadn’t been good the past few days,” Ford said. “I kept asking if he was OK. I thought he really managed the game for us. When you have an illness like that, it takes a lot out of you. To be able to do what he did is not shocking but it’s impressive.”

An imbalance in the start of the SLU conference schedule ended up giving the Billikens six road games in their first nine. That forced them to figure out a way to win away from home if they were to remain in the hunt with the A-10 leaders.

They are 3-1 with the loss coming at Massachusetts, but tougher road games are coming.

“Playing on the road in the past we haven’t done the greatest,” Jimerson said. “I don’t think there’s a specific reason. But I think for us we’re embracing the road mentality, and the older guys have been to a lot of these places.”