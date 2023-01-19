SLU basketball overpowers Loyola Chicago in the second half

CHICAGO — Hopping mad on the St. Louis University sideline, Coach Travis Ford shouted and pointed and seethed after watching his team allow an uncontested baseline dunk midway through the first half Wednesday night.

If ever a Ford timeout had an impact, this was it.

After making 10 of its first 17 shots at Gentile Arena, Loyola Chicago went eight minutes with its only points coming on free throws. Sincere Parker shot the Billikens into the lead.

And SLU controlled the second half behind the shooting of Javonte Perkins to post a 76-59 win over the Ramblers in the first meetings between the programs since Loyola joined the Atlantic 10.

Perkins scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting with four 3-pointers and Francis Okoro led SLU’s dominance on the boards with 10 rebounds.

Loyola made only nine of 31 shots after the well-timed timeout.

Sister Jean brought a sense of calm to the pregame atmosphere with her thoughtful prayer and kind words, even for SLU. Loyola Chicago then belied its spot in last place in the A-10 by bringing an energy that carried the Ramblers for much of the first half, including a lead as big as six points.

SLU (13-6 overall, 5-1 in the A-10) was chasing a team that had lost its previous six games. Eventually, though, experience, including the return of Yuri Collins, took control.

Parker came off the bench to rescue the Billikens and push them to a halftime lead with 13 points before the break.

An imbalance in the start of the SLU conference schedule ended up giving the Billikens six road games in their first nine. That forced the Billikens to figure out a way to win away from home if they were to remain in the hunt with the A-10 leaders.

They improved to 3-1 in A-10 road games and retained a share of first place along with Dayton and VCU.

Parker warms up the offense

Loyola Chicago spent nine seasons in the Missouri Valley Conference before making another jump. The Ramblers were the MVC doormat to start but ended up going to the NCAA Tournament three times with a Final Four and Sweet 16 to show for it.

Things have not gone well of late as Loyola entered with a six-game losing streak with the defeats coming by an average of 17 points.

However, the Ramblers started with an efficient offense that produced four 3-pointers in the first six minutes.

Parker got hot during the latter portion of the half and during one stretch scored seven straight points for the Billikens with a free throw and two 3s, the second tying the game.

The Billikens finished the half on a 13-4 run that came with several starters on the bench due to foul problems. SLU was called for 12 in the first half with four players drawing two each.

Ford opted to ride out the later stages of the first half with reserves, and the bench accounted for 19 points in the half.

Collins in the starting lineup

Collins was able to make the start after missing the previous game at George Washington with an illness. He was limited to 12 minutes in the first half, but that was mostly for foul reasons.

The offense had trouble generating a shot on the first two possessions, one of which ended with a shot clock violation. But Collins settled in to score four points with three assists before the break.

And with SLU able to make a run at the end of the half on the bench, it ended up being a good scenario for the Billikens to get him some added rest. He finished with nine points and six assists.