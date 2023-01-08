SLU basketball maintains the pressure for a 78-55 win over St. Bonaventure

The St. Bonaventure team that St. Louis University faced Saturday had no resemblance to the Bonnies the Billikens beat in the Atlantic 10 tournament last March.

Those five starters took advantage of the transfer Portal and Coach Mark Schmidt had to rebuild.

The Billikens needed about eight minutes to adjust to what they were seeing at Chaifetz Arena before running away for a 78-55 win.

Yuri Collins had 11 points and 14 assists, and the 3-point shooting of Sincere Parker and Larry Hughes Jr. made sure the Bonnies would not be able to make a run. Gibson Jimerson added 13 points and Jake Forrester had 11.

The Billikens built their lead at the start of the second half to 18 points, the same size lead they lost in their last home game against Southern Illinois Edwardsville.

The Bonnies were making everyone think about that game until what was possibly a deciding moment in the game – a six-point possession for SLU.

St. Bonaventure’s Anquan Hill was called for a foul against Javon Pickett. After a review, the officials added a flagrant 1 foul. Pickett made three of four free throws. SLU then got the ball out of bounds and Larry Hughes Jr. buried a 3-pointer and the lead grew from 13 to 19 points.

From that point Sincere Parker and Hughes made up for poor perimeter shooting by the rest of the team by hitting two 3-pointers each over four minutes to ignite the near-capacity crowd.

The teams traded short runs in the first eight minutes as two teams unfamiliar with each other tried to get a feel for the game.

When Travis Ford went to his bench the tide began to turn for the Billikens. Terrence Hargrove, making his second straight start, had done most of the early damage with six points.

Pickett spurred a 16-0 run by completing a traditional three-point play, Forrester scored six consecutive points and Parker added a 3-pointer to ignite the offense.

SLU benefited from St. Bonaventure’s mounting fouls. The Bonnies were called for 11 and the Billikens made 12 of 13 free throws in the half. Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure did not get to the line.

The Billikens finished the half by outscoring the Bonnies 28-8. Collins capped SLU’s good run by beating the shot clock with a running, one-handed, 28-foot banked 3-pointer.