SLU basketball gets first win ever at Davidson to tie for first

St. Louis University’s history with Belk Arena is brief, but SLU players were aware this week that they had never won on Davidson’s home court. This group, in fact, had never defeated the Wildcats on any court.

With a five-game win streak and a share of first place in the Atlantic 10 on the line, Friday’s night’s nationally televised meeting provided plenty of motivation for a breakthrough.

The Billikens had just enough down the stretch to hold on for a 74-70 win for their sixth consecutive win, which put them in a tie for first place in the Atlantic 10 with VCU.

The decisive play came when Davidson missed a shot with a chance to tie the game with under 30 seconds left. The Wildcats tried to trap Javon Pickett bringing the ball up in the backcourt but before they could get a 10-second violation, Pickett spotted Yuri Collins streaking down the opposite sideline all alone for a layup.

Collins finished with 12 points and 10 assists, and Pickett scored 14 points to lead SLU (15-6 overall, 7-1 in the A-10).

The Billikens built a quick 10-point lead thanks to one of their fastest offensive starts of the season. But the Wildcats chipped away until taking a four-point lead into halftime.

The Billikens shot 53% and held Davidson to 39%. The Wildcats had only four turnovers, which allowed them more possessions and chances to stay in the game.

Back-and-forth 2nd half

The teams spent much of the second half trading baskets. SLU’s offense was clicking pretty well, but defense and rebounding, the team’s top priorities, were not up to standards.

The Wildcats were able to score an inordinate amount of points on drives by beating SLU Defenders one-on-one. Meanwhile, they were also able to keep pace with the Billikens on the boards.

Guard Desmond Watson was a particular problem in the second half for SLU as he beat Defenders for layups repeatedly. The Wildcats were able to score as many points at the rim as the Billikens because of those drives and effective backdoor cuts that SLU was unable to solve.

SLU finally was able to generate some separation with a small 6-0 run led by Collins, who set up baskets by Javonte Perkins and Jake Forrester. Pickett then maneuvered in the lane for a bucket that made it 68-62.

Coach Travis Ford had to shuffle Francis Okoro and Perkins in and out with foul trouble and both had four Entering the decisive portion of the game.

Davidson 3s return

SLU was destroyed by Davidson 3-pointers in two games last season, but this year’s Wildcats entered the game ranked 14th of 15 teams in the A-10 in percentage. They’ve been even worse in conference games.

But against the Billikens, they returned to their old form almost immediately. They made six 3s in the first half and piled on by having two shooters foul while missing a 3. Both hit three free throws.

That along with a wide turnover differential helped Davidson wipe out SLU’s 10-point lead, which came at 22-12. The Billikens built the lead by making their first eight shots, including four 3-pointers.

But fouls played a huge role in the first 20 minutes. Perkins picked up his second and sat the final 16 minutes of the half. Okoro, who started fast offensively, and Collins also picked up a second foul and remained on the bench while Davidson made his run.

After SLU led 31-23, Davidson finished the half with a 15-3 run for a 38-34 lead at the break. In the last six minutes, the Billikens missed their last five shots and had four of their eight turnovers. Davidson had three turnovers in the half.

Davidson also held its own on the boards in the half despite being one of the A-10’s weakest rebounding teams. The Wildcats scored six second-chance points to none for the Billikens.