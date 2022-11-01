SLU Announces 2022-23 Basketball Broadcast Schedule

HAMMOND, La. – A total of 49 Southeastern Louisiana University men’s and women’s basketball regular season contests – including all home and Southland Conference contests – will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks during the 2022-23 season.

The majority of the games will be seen on ESPN+ with the Women’s games at LSU (Nov. 29) and Alabama (Dec. 20), as well as the men’s game at Vanderbilt (Dec. 30), airing on SEC Network+.

In addition, the men’s basketball games at Colorado State (Nov. 11) and Wyoming (Nov. 13) will be streamed on Mountain West Network, while the Lions’ visit to Xavier on Nov. 30 will be televised on FS1.

The Women’s basketball contests at Utah State (Nov. 11) and Utah (Nov. 13) will feature free video streams on the host school’s websites. Fans can follow the four games on the men’s and women’s basketball schedules that do not feature a video stream by listening to an audio broadcast at www.LionSports.net/listenlive.

Both the Lions and Lady Lions are coming off Appearances in the Southland Conference Tournament Championship game a season ago. Coach Ayla Guzzardo ‘s Lady Lions return 10 letter winners from her 2021-22 roster, while head men’s basketball Coach David Kiefer will be leading a Squad that features nine newcomers.

SLU will open the 2022-23 season next Monday in the University Center. The Women’s game versus LSU Alexandria opens the doubleheader at 5 pm with the men hosting reigning NAIA national Champion Loyola (NO) at 7:30 pm

The Southland Conference Tournament is set for March 5-9 at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles.

2022-23 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Broadcast Schedule

Nov. 7 – WBB vs. LSU Alexandria – University Center – 5 pm (ESPN+)

Nov. 7 – MBB vs. Loyola (NO) – University Center – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)

Nov. 11 – WBB – at Utah State – Logan, Utah – 4 pm (UtahStateAggies.com)

Nov. 11 – MBB – at Colorado State – Fort Collins, Colo. – 8:30 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

Nov. 13 – MBB – at Wyoming – Laramie, Wyo. – 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

Nov. 13 – WBB – at Utah – Salt Lake City, Utah – 6 pm (UtahUtes.com)

Nov. 15 – WBB – at San Diego State – San Diego, Calif. – 4 pm (Audio only: LionSports.net/ListenLive)

Nov. 18 – MBB – vs. Kennesaw State – Boone, NC – 3 pm (Audio only: LionSports.net/ListenLive)

Nov. 19 – MBB – vs. Campbell – Boone, NC – 3 pm (Audio only:LionSports.net/ListenLive)

Nov. 20 – MBB – at Appalachian State – Boone, NC – 1:30 pm (ESPN+)

Nov. 22 – WBB – at South Alabama – Mobile, Ala. – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Nov. 25 – WBB – vs. Dillard – University Center – 7 pm (ESPN+)

Nov. 26 – MBB – vs. William Carey – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)

Nov. 29 – WBB – at LSU – Baton Rouge – 7 pm (SEC Network+)

Nov. 30 – MBB – at Xavier – Cincinnati, Ohio – 7:30 pm (FS1)

December 3 – MBB – at Dayton – Dayton, Ohio – 1 pm (ESPN+)

December 7 – MBB – Belhaven – University Center – 7 pm (ESPN+)

December 13 – WBB – Prairie View – University Center – 5:30 pm (ESPN+)

December 15 – MBB – at Nicholls – Thibodaux, La. – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)*

December 17 – MBB – Troy – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)

December 20 – WBB – at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – 7 pm (SEC Network+)

December 21 – MBB – Southern – University Center – 7 pm (ESPN+)

December 23 – WBB – at Jackson State – Jackson, Miss. – 2 pm (Audio only: LionSports.net/ListenLive)

December 30 – MBB – at Vanderbilt – Nashville, Tenn. – 6 pm (SEC Network+)

December 31 – WBB – at Nicholls – Thibodaux – 1 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 5 – WBB – HCU – University Center – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 5 – MBB – HCU – University Center – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 7 – WBB – Lamar – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 7 – MBB – Lamar – University Center – 3:30 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 12 – WBB – at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – Corpus Christi, Texas – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 12 – MBB – at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – Corpus Christi, Texas – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 14 – WBB – at UIW – San Antonio, Texas – 2 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 14 – MBB – at UIW – San Antonio, Texas – 4 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 19 – WBB – Northwestern State – University Center – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 19 – MBB – Northwestern State – University Center – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 21 – WBB – Texas A&M-Commerce – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 21 – MBB – Texas A&M-Commerce – University Center – 3:30 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 26 – WBB – New Orleans – University Center – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 26 – MBB – New Orleans – University Center – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 28 – WBB – at New Orleans – New Orleans – 2 pm (ESPN+)*

Jan. 28 – MBB – at New Orleans – New Orleans – 4 pm (ESPN+)*

February 2 – WBB – UIW – University Center – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

February 2 – MBB – UIW – University Center – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)*

February 4 – WBB – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)*

February 4 – WBB – Texas A&M-Corpus Christi – University Center – 3:30 pm (ESPN+)*

February 9 – WBB – at McNeese – Lake Charles – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

February 9 – MBB – at McNeese – Lake Charles – 7:30 pm (ESPN+)*

February 11 – WBB – Nicholls – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)*

February 11 – MBB – Nicholls – University Center – 3:30 pm (ESPN+)*

February 16 – WBB – at Northwestern State – Natchitoches – 5:30 pm (ESPN+)*

February 16 – MBB – at Northwestern State – Natchitoches – 8 pm (ESPN+)*

February 18 – WBB – at Texas A&M-Commerce – Commerce, Texas – 2 pm (ESPN+)*

February 18 – MBB – at Texas A&M-Commerce – Commerce, Texas – 4:30 pm (ESPN+)*

February 23 – WBB – at Lamar – Beaumont, Texas – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

February 23 – MBB – at Lamar – Beaumont, Texas – 7 pm (ESPN+)*

February 25 – WBB – McNeese – University Center – 1 pm (ESPN+)*

February 25 – MBB – McNeese – University Center – 3:30 pm (ESPN+)*

March 1 – WBB – at HCU – Houston, Texas – 5 pm (ESPN+)*

March 1 – MBB – at HCU – Houston, Texas – 7 pm (ESPN+)*

March 5-8 – MBB – at Southland Conference Tournament – ​​TBA (ESPN+)

March 6-9 – WBB – at Southland Conference Tournament – ​​TBA (ESPN+)

All times Central | SLU home games in bold | * – Southland Conference game

