Slow start for Central in own men’s golf tourney

IOWA CITY—An uncharacteristic slow start put the Central College men’s golf team in a difficult position after the opening round of the 36-hole Central Fall Classic Monday.

The Dutch stand seventh in a 13-team field with 334 at the par-72 Finkbine Golf Course. Nebraska Wesleyan University bolted out of the blocks with 302 and holds a 13-shot lead over St. Ambrose University while Wartburg College is third at 320.

“Obviously it was a frustrating day for us on the course,” Coach Mel Blasi said. “We weren’t competitively ready to play and that’s on me. We’ve had a week off and we just didn’t look like we were prepared from the start.

“At the same time, we’ve played really well this year and haven’t had a round like this, so it’s inevitable you’re going to have some struggles.”

Lucas Wendel (senior, Le Claire, Pleasant Valley HS) shot 77, Cole McGriff (sophomore, Grinnell) had 80 Harold Dobernecker (junior, Nevada) and Jake Moffett (junior, Mount Pleasant) each shot 83 and Kyle Gabos (senior, Plymouth, Minn., Maple Grove HS) had 85.

“Lucas got it back to even par with seven holes to go but then played the last seven holes five over,” Blasi said. “And Cole McGriff had a very good round going. He was two over and played the last six holes six over. So they just didn’t finish very well. And then Harold Dobernecker just had an off day. He’s usually much better than that.”

While it’s Central’s tournament, some of the players were playing the demanding Finkbine layout for the first time.

“The course is very challenging and the greens are difficult but they’re difficult for everybody and we need to be able to navigate those better tomorrow and put ourselves in better positions.”