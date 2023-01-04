Slow second quarter costs Goshen against Wabash

Jan. 4—WABASH — One bad quarter ultimately cost Goshen in a lengthy road trip of a game at Wabash.

The visiting RedHawks were outscored by the Apaches, 17-4, in the second period, allowing the home team to take a 13-point lead at halftime. While Goshen would cut the deficit to as little as three in the second half, they could never fully close the gap, losing 58-53 Tuesday night.

“We missed a lot of shots, and I think that bleeds over to the defensive side of the ball,” Goshen Coach Michael Wohlford said of the second quarter woes for his team. “The second quarter lost it for us. We just weren’t really good there. … We ran a lot of the same (offense) in both halves, both the first half, we just weren’t as good as we needed to be.”

Down 27-14 to start the third quarter, Goshen started chipping away at the lead. The RedHawks scored four points quickly to get the margin back to single digits. Then, when trailing 32-20, Goshen went on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to four.

Junior Gage Worthman drilled a ‘3’ to end the run for the visitors. After scoring just two points in the first half, Worthman tallied eight points in the third quarter and 12 more in the fourth to give him a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting.

“He played with the ability that he has,” Wohlford said of Worthman. “In the first half, our movement overall wasn’t good, and maybe that’s what we were trying to do, offensively. And then I thought in the second half, I thought we had great movement and we had great rhythm. We took good shots.”

It was a 34-30 Apaches lead to start the final frame. Wabash went on a 5-0 run to start the period, including a ‘3’ from junior Grant Ford to extend its lead to nine. The margin stayed between six and nine points for a few minutes before a 6-1 run from Goshen made it a 50-47 game with 2:11 remaining.

A key moment of the game came on the Apaches’ next possession. After Killing nearly 50 seconds off the clock, Wabash junior Trevor Daughtry was fouled, sending him to the free-throw line. Daughtry missed both attempts from the Charity stripe, but he was bailed out when his teammate, senior Kolton Wilson, grabbed the Offensive rebound.

Ten seconds later, Wilson assisted on a basket for junior Izaak Wright, putting Wabash up 52-47 with 1:10 left in the game.

Goshen would keep making it a three-point contest, but the Apaches would then push it to five on made free throws. Wright made a pair from the free-throw line with both 29.6 and 12.7 seconds to go, keeping the RedHawks out of reach.

“We just played with a little more fearlessness,” Wohlford said of his team’s second half effort. “We played with a little more aggression. Guys were willing to drive it a little bit more. I thought we were a really good team in the second half, and I think if we continue to play that way, we’ll have some success .”

The No. 11 (2A) Apaches improve to 9-2 with the win, with their only losses coming against quality Class 3A and 4A teams in Oak Hill and Marion, respectively. They were led in scoring by 20 points from Daughtry. Wright added 16 and Ford 14 to pace the offense.

Also scoring for Goshen (5-4) on the evening were Seniors Ryan Eldridge and Quinn Bechtel with eight points each, seven points from senior Deecon Hill, four from senior Lleyton Weddell and two each from Seniors Nate Pinarski and Aidan Ebright-Zehr.

It was a unique road trip for the RedHawks, as it was the farthest south they’ve traveled for a contest in at least 29 seasons, which is how far the data goes back on johnharrell.net. While they’ve consistently made long trips to places like LaPorte, Marquette Catholic and Fort Wayne Carroll, those have all been trips to either the east or west.

The previously Longest southern road trip for Goshen was when they visited Manchester on Feb. 26, 2016.

Wohlford said the trip was worth it to play a quality team like Wabash.

“We knew what we were getting ourselves into,” Wohlford said. “We play 14 or 15 teams that are good like this, so we have to pick up good teams — we’re a 4A school, so we should play good teams. It helps them moving forward because we’re big and we’re physical. It was a mutually beneficial game.”

Goshen returns home Friday for a Northern Lakes Conference contest with Concord.

