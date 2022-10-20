Slow Ode: New South Pasadena gallery supports budding artists | Arts & Events

Nestled among the tranquil streets and camphor trees of South Pasadena, the new Slow Ode gallery was founded to provide a more humble, intimate experience for the region’s art lovers.

The gallery’s owner, Caleb Engstrom, moved to Southern California from New York in 2017 to pursue a Master of Fine Arts degree at the University of California, Irvine, and was introduced to LA’s art community through his experience.

“This is a way for me to continue to engage with Los Angeles artists and the community here,” Caleb said.

Slow Ode is a joint project between Caleb and his wife, Caitlin Reller.

For its first ever show, the gallery will display LA-based artist Alex Kerr’s “Tara Reid Gave a Dog Twenty Dollars,” which will run from Saturday, Oct. 22, until Saturday, Nov. 19.

“I saw Alex’s artwork on Instagram … and I just thought it was super playful, imaginative and experimental and I was drawn to it, but there are also deeper layers to it as you dig into it,” Caleb described.

Kerr, who was born in Norfolk, VA, received his MFA from the University of California, Los Angeles in 2022. In his sculptural exhibition at Slow Ode, he built wall pieces made primarily out of ceramic materials and used archetypes like Clowns and masks to present a playful image while also speaking to ideas such as performance and identity.

For example, Kerr’s “Carpool” is a 19-by-19-inch glazed ceramic wall piece that depicts a colorful grid of faces. Caleb described the piece as using a “camouflage effect” with joyful colors to mask over the frowning clown faces.

“It’s like an uncomfortable tension that he does a really good job of creating with this work,” Caleb said. “It’s like this immediately likable, playful, almost childlike language, but then … there’s a sort of eeriness to Clowns in general, but also frowning clowns, right?

“For me, that’s where the work lies, that point where you’re met with that likable or drawn in-ness, and there’s also questions of authenticity, of personhood or identity, like how we present ourselves. That’s what it starts to make me think about, this kind of presentation or performance of the mundane or the everyday, the quota.”

The opening reception for Kerr’s show will take place from 4 to 7 pm Saturday, Oct. 22, filling the 300 square feet of Slow Ode’s gallery space.

Due to the gallery’s location adjacent to a private residence in South Pasadena, the exact address of Slow Ode is given out with appointments, which can be made through

slowode.com.

Caleb explained that while behind-the-house galleries are nothing new in Los Angeles, they are low-stakes destinations that can be crucial starting points for budding artists.

“That’s a big part of why we started this,” Caleb said. “Because this space is behind a home, I don’t have a rent to cover with that space. I’m able to present work of artists…and it doesn’t matter if we sell artwork. It’s to create validation and support someone that you believe in as an artist and as a person.

“In the case of Alex here with our first show, he just finished at UCLA in the grad program there last spring…I believe this is his first Solo show in the Los Angeles area.”

Along with providing a platform for local artists, Caleb hopes to start hosting workshops, educational opportunities, movie screenings or readings through Slow Ode in the future.

“I’m not on a gallery month to month schedule of install, de-install, so that’s kind of exciting,” Caleb said. “I think it’s limitless.”

“Tara Reid Gave a Dog Twenty Dollars” by Alex Kerr at Slow Ode

WHERE: South Pasadena, address by appointment

INFO: slowode.com